Grand National winner Corach Rambler to reappear at Kelso

The nine-year-old was also given the option of the Epic Jumps Season At William Hill Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on the same afternoon but will be staying closer to home.

The trainer told William Hill: "We’re going to head to Kelso’s Edinburgh Gin Chase for Corach Rambler’s first run of the season. We could have gone to Cheltenham but we just thought with this being a limited handicap it was the better option. He doesn’t have to give quite as much weight away and it should suit him nicely.

"He’s in really great form at home and everything he’s shown us so far suggests he’s still going as well as he did before the Grand National.

"You can never be sure how much these races take out of a horse, but he seems really well in himself and we’re looking forward to getting him going. He doesn’t take an awful lot of work to get fit and we took him for a racecourse gallop at Ayr which will have hopefully brought him forward too."