Randox Grand National 2021: What the connections are saying ahead of the Aintree spectacular

Get the latest quotes from connections ahead of the 2021 Randox Grand National at Aintree.

CLOTH CAP - JONJO O'NEILL

“We’ve got everything crossed now. He’s basically done everything right this year – and it’s just a case of whether he can carry on doing that, I suppose. We obviously hope he can.” “He was impressive at Newbury, but I suppose you could say he was well handicapped there,” said O’Neill. “At Kelso he looked good again, but I don’t know if those behind him ran up to their marks. “Whether he was as good as he looked that day or not, you still had to be delighted with his performance, whatever went on behind. “He got into such a lovely rhythm up there. Whether he can on Saturday we’ll see. Can you make all over four and a quarter miles? We’ll find out. He doesn’t have to make all, but he does like to be prominent – when he cocks that jaw it’s hard to bring him back. “Given the forecast, the ground won’t be soft, which is a relief. They’ll put plenty of water on to make sure it’s safe. But I’m expecting it to be good to soft, good in places, something like that, and then you couldn’t have any complaints. “All I’ve been bothered about for the last few weeks is to get him there safe and sound. He did his last piece of work on Tuesday morning and went well – and after that it’s just been a countdown. After that there’s no more I can do.”

MINELLA TIMES - RACHAEL BLACKMORE

“I’m really looking forward to riding him – he’s had two very nice runs in handicaps at home. He seems very well, (and) his jumping technique is good. “It’s a Grand National, and anything can happen, but I wouldn’t swap him anyway.” “Henry put up some Aintree-looking fences, a bit of spruce – he seemed to take to them well. His jumping technique has been good, so I’m really looking forward to riding something like him. “He jumps and he travels. There’s plenty of unknowns over this distance, but we couldn’t be happier with him. We’re just hoping for a nice run round.”

BURROWS SAINT, ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS, CLASS CONTI, CABARET QUEEN - WILLIE MULLINS

"With Paul injured BURROWS SAINT is ridden by Patrick. He won the Irish Grand National and was a good second to Acapella Bourgeois in the Bobbyjo Chase and we feel he’s improving all the time. I don’t think he’ll have any problem with the trip and the drier ground will suit him, so there are a lot of positives there.

"Danny Mullins has formed a good partnership with ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS, winning twice and being second from three runs, so he retains the ride. The form of the Fairyhouse race gives him a good chance at a big price and I certainly wouldn’t be leaving him out of calculations. If he runs to his best he has a great each-way chance. Total Recall was sent off favourite for this race for the same owners when he ran in it and was pulled up, but we’ll be hoping for a better result with this fellow.

"CLASS CONTI was bought with this race in mind. He has plenty of stamina and I do think the better ground will suit him. Brian Hayes will be a huge addition on this fellow over these fences so I’d say he could be one for people who like something with a chance at a long price.

"CABARET QUEEN’s been lucky enough to win a Kerry National and the Munster National, so it would be great for Jack Cantillon and his team if she could add the Grand National to her resume, as well. The trip won’t be any problem and the ground will be a plus for her, so who knows what she might do? Sean O’Keeffe was seen to very good effect for us at Cheltenham aboard Galopin Des Champs and he takes the ride." BRISTOL DE MAI - NIGEL TWISTON-DAVIES

“I was going to run him in last year’s National – and while that never happened, he’s been trained specifically for the race this time. “We decided to give the Gold Cup a miss, and take him fresh to Aintree. “He’s a very good jumper and has great enjoyed himself schooling over a couple of ‘jumped-up’ fences. “He pleased me in each of his races this season. To win a third Betfair Chase like that was very special, and I thought he did nothing wrong at Sandown (when chasing home Native River) in the Cotswold Chase.”

ANY SECOND NOW - TED WALSH

“He’s going there with a good chance if you get the luck that you need to win a National. He has a nice weight, hasn’t had too much racing and had a good run the last day. “If he jumps a clear round and doesn’t get interfered with then he has a chance. You want plenty of luck. He’s similar to Papillon and Seabass in that they were able to win over two miles as well, and get a trip. He’s not as good a jumper as those two, but they were exceptional jumpers. “I think the favourite will be very hard to beat. He stays and he jumps – he was a good winner in Newbury and he’s 14lb well-in.”

POTTERS CORNER - CHRISTIAN WILLIAMS

“His season has been geared towards the Grand National, so fingers crossed. “It was all about the Welsh National for the whole of last season, and it’s very much Aintree all of this season.”

DISCORAMA - PAUL NOLAN

“He’s due a bit of luck – he’s been placed at three Cheltenham Festivals. He’s certainly a horse we’d love to get his head in front, but it’s not easy with the way he runs and the way he stays behind the bridle a little bit. “You have your favourite races, and certainly the English National captures the hearts of millions of people. “The horse that wins it becomes a household name for a certain bit of time. It would absolutely be a dream come true if he was able to win.”

LAKE VIEW LAD - NICK ALEXANDER

“He’s done all his work and he’s ready to go. “He’s in very good shape. His last couple of runs were a little disappointing, but we’ve done a few things, so hopefully we can get him back to the form he was in when he won the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree at the beginning of December. “If he can replicate that form and takes to the fences, he should run a big race, I hope. We go there with optimism.”

OK CORRAL - NICKY HENDERSON

“He was all teed up for last year’s Grand National, and I was really looking forward to it, I must admit – I thought he was one of our more realistic chances in recent years. It hasn’t been such an easy preparation this year. "To be fair, he wasn’t quite ready for Cheltenham, but he’s in good form at the moment and has enjoyed jumping the National fences at home. “The clock is ticking, and I’m not going to have many more shots at it. We all know the Grand National is very special to everybody, and it would be nice to get it on the CV – but if it doesn’t happen it doesn’t happen.”

YALA ENKI - BRYONY FROST

“It was not ideal falling at the first in the Becher, but we have done a lot of practice at home and we’ve let him see replica Grand National fences since that day. His form has come on soft, because he stays very well, but I actually think he jumps better off the better ground. “There are two negatives and two positives to take from both sides of better and softer ground. I’ve just got to get him out there galloping, and at the end of the day a race like that is all about luck.”

SUB LIEUTENANT - TABITHA WORSLEY

“It’s a real family affair – my brother and sister-in-law will be leading him up together, and I ride him most days,” Worsley said of the set-up. We are a proper little family team, and just to have that support – all of us going there together – it’s amazing. “I generally stay quite relaxed. It’ll be more excitement than anything else, but my mum on the other hand… She’s terrified but very excited as well. I don’t think we’ll fully believe it until we get there.”

MAGIC OF LIGHT, JETT - JESSICA HARRINGTON

“She’s all set and all ready to rock and roll. You’ve got to have a lot of luck. I hope she’s in as good a form as she was two years ago, but it’s hard to tell. “She’s been in good form all season, and I was delighted with her run at Cheltenham. The trip was too short for her – they went very quick, and she just got going at the end. “It blew the cobwebs away and should put her right for Saturday, all being well. “As long as the ground is good, I think Jett will give a good account of himself. He loves those fences, and we’ll hope for the best.”

AMI DESBOIS - GRAEME McPHERSON