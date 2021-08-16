Trained by Gordon Elliott, the seven-year-old was one of the more remarkable Cheltenham Festival winners in recent years when coming out on top in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup in March.

In danger of being tailed off in the early stages and jumping markedly out to her right, costing her more ground, Jack Kennedy eventually worked his way into the race and she went on to win easily.

There were no such dramas on this occasion for Davy Russell. Sent off the 6/5 favourite, Mount Ida cruised round and after taking up the running fully half a mile out, the only moment of worry coming with an awkward jump at the last.

But there was enough left in the tank to enable her to come home six and a half lengths clear of Scarlet And Dove.