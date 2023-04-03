The Seven Barrows trainer has twice finished second in the Aintree showpiece, with his very first runner Zongalero in 1979 and also with The Tsarevitch in 1987, and this year his hopes rest on Mister Coffey, an eight-year-old gelding who has yet to win a race over fences.

However, Henderson refuses to give up on his dream of winning the £1 million contest, which would effectively complete the 72 year old six time champion trainer’s glittering CV.

Asked what winning the world’s greatest steeplechase would mean after over 40 failed attempts, Henderson said: “Well, I’m not going to suddenly leap up and say ‘that’s it’ and retire! But on the other hand it would complete the journey, if you like.

"It’s been a long haul and I haven’t finished yet. But that is the one obvious race I’d love to win – doesn’t everyone? I’m sure anyone who’s won the race once, twice wants to go on and win it again because it’s very special. We’ve been knocking on the door a few times.

"I love the place. The race is very special. It’s completely different to Cheltenham. Luckily we’ve been fortunate enough to have some of the best horses around and therefore you’re a player at Cheltenham at the highest level and that’s where it really matters. But this race is unique.

“It’s a completely different game. It would be a pity not to find one someday but the clock is ticking!”