Our Racing Podcast team recall the bets that got away as they share their favourite Randox Grand National memories.

Billy Nash - Sunnyhillboy 2012 “It’s a long list alright but the one I’m going to mention, in a real bittersweet National for me, was Sunnyhillboy. I was very keen on him for Aintree, especially after he won the Kim Muir, and told everyone who asked me, and that’s at least three people, that he would win the National. “In the same year I’d also backed On His Own, Willie Mullins’ horse who had won the Thyestes Chase, and he was absolutely cantering and coming into contention when he fell at Bechers second time around. “But Sunnyhillboy was still going great guns up front and jumping the last I thought he was home for all money but could see out the corner of my eye this grey with yellow silks, Neptune Collonges, flying down the outside. “He was ridden by Daryl Jacob who I knew from the back in the day and I was delighted he got up to win, but financially I was hoping Richie McLernon had held on. It was frustrating but great for Daryl and a National I’ll always remember.”

David Johnson - Don't Push It 2010 “This is my own ineptitude rather than the horse because it’s Don’t Push It. I remember being at the Cheltenham November Meeting when he ran quite an encouraging race in that three miles three furlong handicap and I said to my cousin Matthew ‘I wouldn’t be surprised to see that horse develop into a National type’. “I didn't really do much about it apart from putting up a silly request on Betfair to back him at a crazy price and got 20p matched at 200/1. Then I left it and the price kept coming down and down and I didn't back him again. He’s the biggest priced winner I’ve ever had and I ended up with 20p on him.” Graham Cunningham - Remounting riders in 2001 “I remember having 33-50s in the Red Marauder year that there would be fewer than four finishers as I stood there on the Saturday morning and it absolutely hammered it down. “In theory it was a great bet but in reality the worst one I’ve ever had. Carl Llewellyn and co would have run around Liverpool until midnight to get back on the likes of Beau with massive prize money for third and fourth. I hadn’t thought it through – the operation went well but the patient died. “I backed Encore Un Peu who was second to Rough Quest at big prices but win only, and I still don’t know why. I remember first fence fallers having gone for a good gamble on them like Country Member and Luke Harvey and Door Latch but probably the strangest one was years ago.