Ciaran Murphy will aim Enjoy D’Allen at the Randox Grand National should he come through an assignment over Christmas.

The eight-year-old may have won just two of his 24 races under Rules, but has been placed on another nine occasions, including in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown last December, a race he could be aimed at again. Third in the Irish Grand National in 2021, he was purchased by JP McManus last March with the aim of winning the Aintree equivalent. However, things did not go according to plan, and he unseated Conor Orr at the first fence on his first outing outside of Ireland, and then was a modest ninth to Lord Lariat in the Irish National on his return to Fairyhouse. Enjoy D’Allen holds an entry in the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow, although connections may decide to stay at home and bid to go two better than last year in the Paddy Power at Leopardstown. Both races are on December 27.

Murphy said: “Maybe Christmas and the Paddy Power will be the plan. He’s in the Welsh National, but I’m not sure. “I haven’t spoken to JP about it. But we will see as we get nearer to Christmas. “We will just see with weather and bits and pieces. “You never know what the ground will be like in the Welsh National and you don’t want to leave a race there, either. We’ll do the right thing come Christmas, anyway.” The son of Network has run twice this term, both over two and three-quarter miles in minor handicaps at Navan and, on both occasions, he finished well down the field.