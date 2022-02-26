Ben Linfoot ranks the main winners human and equine after a busy Saturday's action from Christian Williams to Any Second Now.

1. Christian Williams

Christian Williams was all smiles at Kempton

Famous as a jockey for his association with household names like Denman and Neptune Collonges, Christian Williams owes a lot to staying chasers and he’s becoming a bit of a specialist with them as a trainer in his second career, as well. His most memorable big-race wins, in what is still a fledgling training career, have been in the long-distance handicaps, with Potters Corner’s Welsh National success an early highlight while he rattled off a hat-trick with Strictlyadancer earlier this campaign, too. Strictlyadancer has been a bit of a flagbearer in what has been Williams’ standout season so far, the 22 victories by the end of February comfortably his best return by this stage of the campaign in what is his fifth year in the job. But the best half hour of his training career so far came on Saturday afternoon when he landed the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase up at Newcastle and the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase down at Kempton with barely time to draw breath in between. Win My Wings landed an audacious gamble (20s into 11/2) with considerable ease in the Newcastle marathon, before Cap Du Nord led home stablemate Kitty’s Light for a memorable one-two in the Kempton feature, the Williams-Exacta paying £109.30. One was achieved with the addition of headgear and a drastic step up in trip, the other capitalising on a receding handicap mark at a track he likes. A superb training achievement from a handler on the up, Williams takes top billing following an action-packed afternoon. 2. Paul Nicholls

Pic D'Orhy (right) winning the Pendil

Talking of Ditcheat, the Paul Nicholls yard seems to be emerging from an indifferent spell of form and an across-the-card double with Hacker Des Places at Chepstow and Pic D’Orhy at Kempton was headlined by the latter. Cheltenham chat has to be put on hold here, not least because the Grade 2 Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase, for a £60,000 pot, is a good race in its own right, a point worth making when Nicholls has just racked up a record 12th victory in the contest, while Pic D’Orhy doesn’t have any Festival entries anyway. The Pendil was a real launchpad for Frodon and Cyrname, who won this race as novices back in 2017 and 2018 respectively, and it remains to be seen if Pic D’Orhy can go on to top-level successes like those two did. Things haven’t been plain sailing as a novice chaser for Pic D’Orhy, this his second season as a novice, his strike-rate over fences now 3-9 and he’s 3-5 this season, the victories interspersed by defeats at Newbury (fell) and Sandown (third, beaten 27 lengths, in the Scilly Isles). This was a nod to his Sandown conqueror L’Homme Presse, but it was also an indicator of his own progression with Nicholls stressing afterwards that this more accomplished jumping performance was evidence that he is learning and improving. D-Day for him could be April 7 in the Grade One SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, where the flat track and likely better ground look sure to play to his strengths. Given all the experience he’s racking up, he’ll be a likely player. 3. Knight Salute

Knight Salute (left) winning at Kempton

It looks like being a tough task to beat the Irish in the JCB Triumph Hurdle given the hand they’ve shown over the last month or so but Knight Salute at least deserves the best of the Brits mantle in the juvenile division. He’s had a busy campaign with four runs over timber from the end of September to the middle of December, when he racked up four victories, and he extended his record to five from five in the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday. On the back of a 77-day break I thought this was relatively impressive and though it’s hard to argue with the passive shoulder shrug of indifference from the bookies – he was trimmed a little in places for the Triumph to 10/1 and 12/1 – he’s racking up a very nice 4yo CV. Yes, Impulsive One and Pleasant Man, his two main market rivals, were disappointing, but his sharp hurdling was in evidence at plenty of the obstacles if not the last, while he stays well and he finished strongly to seal the race without fuss. With his Doncaster form emphatically franked by Porticello subsequently, he deserves a shot at the Irish and Milton Harris is keen to have a go at them with his unbeaten hurdler. It’ll be tough for him to stay that way next month, but he’ll likely go there more under the radar than previous Adonis winners and he at least has a chance of upsetting the Irish Armada. 4. Chris Gordon

Aucunrisque sees off Shallwehaveonemore

While Christian Williams and Paul Nicholls enjoyed across-the-card doubles Chris Gordon rattled in two winners at Kempton with Storm Dennis and Aucunrisque landing gutsy and impressive victories, respectively. Aucunrisque was particularly good in the Grade 2 Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle, as he proved himself too strong for the highly-touted Shallwehaveonemore who didn’t do a lot wrong in defeat. Gary Moore was disappointed with his runner-up afterwards, highlighting the regard he’s held in, but he might’ve just bumped into a good horse in Aucunrisque who has risen through the grades impressively. Gordon mentioned the two-mile Aintree Grade One for novices in the aftermath when thinking out loud about his next target, but he’s in the County Hurdle and it will be interesting to see what the handicapper gives him on Tuesday when all the Festival weights are revealed. A mark of 129 got in the County last year – indeed that was the mark of the winner Belfast Banter – and while Aucunrisque was rated 126 heading into Saturday you would think he’ll be mid-130s at least come Tuesday morning on the back of this effort. Gordon almost landed the County with 50/1 chance Remiluc in 2018, a horse who led for a long way before being reeled in only by the winner, Mohaayed, and with similar tactics likely to be employed by Aucunrisque he’d be an interesting contender, for sure. 5. Any Second Now

Any Second Now wins the Bobbyjo