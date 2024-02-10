Graham Lee thanks racing community for support

The Grand National and Group One-winning jockey was unseated by his mount when leaving the stalls at Newcastle in November.

He suffered a serious spinal injury and the sport has rallied around him and his family since, raising over £188,000 via JustGiving for the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Currently at the Spinal Unit at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesborough, Lee is planning to adapt his house in order to move home and released a statement via the IJF.

It read: “It’s three months now since my accident and I thought it was appropriate for me to say something publicly for the first time.

“Frankly, I’ve been overwhelmed by the unbelievable support and good wishes sent by everyone and I’d like to thank you all so much on behalf of myself, my wife Becky and our children, Amy and Robbie.

“It feels like I’m in a bit of a bubble here at the James Cook Spinal Unit but the girls share with me all the messages that they are receiving and every single one is appreciated, as is the support of my great friends who continue to visit me so regularly and keep my spirits up.

“I never really considered that I had achieved that much as a jockey and it seems crazy that so many people are thinking of us all. I can’t deny it has been – and continues to be – hard for us all, but these messages help us all so much.

“I would also like to thank the team of nurses here who are just unbelievable in the around the clock care and support they offer us all.

“As most of you know, the injuries I have suffered are life-changing and there is a long road ahead. But we have just received planning permission so that work can start to adapt our home in the hope that I will be able to leave hospital at some stage in the next few months.

“Thank you again. I am truly humbled and grateful.”