Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jockey Graham Lee
Jockey Graham Lee

Graham Lee switches hospitals to be nearer home

By Sporting Life
18:57 · FRI November 24, 2023

Graham Lee has been moved to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

The Grand National and Group One-winning jockey suffered a serious injury at Newcastle a fortnight ago and had been receiving treatment at Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in the same city.

It was reported last week that he was making “positive progress” and he would be moved closer to home when a suitable bed became available.

However, it is expected to be a long rehabilitation process.

An update issued by the Injured Jockeys Fund read: “Graham Lee has now moved to the Spinal Unit at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesborough where he will remain for the foreseeable future.

“He is no longer in ITU but remains on a ventilator, albeit this can be reduced from time to time.

“His cervical injury, which was to C3/C4, means that his movement is affected.

“His family are pleased that he is now nearer home and remain grateful for the constant support.”

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING