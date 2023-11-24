Graham Lee switches hospitals to be nearer home

The Grand National and Group One-winning jockey suffered a serious injury at Newcastle a fortnight ago and had been receiving treatment at Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in the same city.

It was reported last week that he was making “positive progress” and he would be moved closer to home when a suitable bed became available.

However, it is expected to be a long rehabilitation process.

An update issued by the Injured Jockeys Fund read: “Graham Lee has now moved to the Spinal Unit at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesborough where he will remain for the foreseeable future.

“He is no longer in ITU but remains on a ventilator, albeit this can be reduced from time to time.

“His cervical injury, which was to C3/C4, means that his movement is affected.

“His family are pleased that he is now nearer home and remain grateful for the constant support.”