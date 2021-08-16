Graham Cunningham opinion and analysis | York promises golden autumn

Graham Cunningham looks ahead to the potential highlights of the autumn after York served up a treat at the Ebor Festival, while a list of 10 exports are on his Hong Kong radar.

Autumn bases covered as York hits a home run

Celebration time as Real World wins at York

‘If you build it, they will come.’ The line that made Kevin Costner’s romantic baseball movie Field of Dreams a hit in 1989 is back in the news – with the Yankees and White Sox emerging from an Iowa cornfield to rave reviews – and the same mantra rings true for Flat racing as summer turns to autumn. True, we had another 31 races for the dreaded FOFF (Five or Fewer File) last week and short fields remain a worry. Still, the old game has a renewed pep in its step at present, with a vibrant Ebor week fresh in the mind and the Sky Bet Series adding valuable oomph to the red-headed stepchild formerly known as the Sunday slot. Who knew that fiercely competitive racing for good prize money would bring the crowds and punters out in force? And who knows what treats lie ahead as the heavy hitters prepare to square off in the next few months? Mishriff v Palace Pier

Mishriff (left) is far too good in the Juddmonte International Stakes

If we’re dreaming, let’s start with one from way out of left field. Mishriff and Palace Pier are among the world’s elite and it would be great to see Europe’s best miler move up in trip to take on last week’s dominant Juddmonte International winner for the Irish Champion Stakes. But Gosden seldom rolls his big dice on the same table. It didn’t happen with Enable and Cracksman when they were flying in 2018 – and it’s most unlikely to happen with this pair. Tarnawa v St Mark’s Basilica and Palace Pier or Mishriff

Tarnawa makes a winning return

A few pieces need to fall into place if the Irish Champion is to reach its full potential but let’s think positive. Aidan seems optimistic that St Mark’s Basilica will be back in time for Leopardstown and Dr Weld has nominated the September 11 showdown as Tarnawa’s route to the Arc. But this heady Irish cocktail needs a dash of Gosden to pack maximum punch. A peak-form Mishriff would pose a much bigger threat to St Mark’s than when they met in the Coral-Eclipse, while Palace Pier has been looking ready for ten furlongs for a while. I’m not holding my breath – but over to you, John (and Thady). Poetic Flare v Baaeed

Baaeed skips clear of El Drama

Few things are as seductive as a shootout between a rugged proven star and a rampant youngster and Longchamp’s Prix du Moulin has all the makings. Baaeed has been devastating in lesser company, while Poetic Flare showed a series of hard scraps have only sharpened his edge by running Palace Pier close at Deauville. One has been tried and tested in the heat of six G1 battles in eleven weeks, the other has never been blooded outside G3. Logic suggests there should be close but the sky is the limit if Baaeed can beat the Guineas winner handsomely on the first Sunday of next month Snowfall v Tarnawa v Adayar et al

Yes, the Arc picture could look a lot different by October 3rd and the current best odds about Snowfall (9/4), Adayar (9/2) and Tarnawa (6/1) are merely a snapshot of where we are at present. The Irish Champion will reveal plenty about Tarnawa, while the Niel and Vermeille look logical Arc springboards for Adayar and last week’s commanding Yorkshire Oaks winner Snowfall. The latter presents an unusual case in that she heads the Arc market with a Timeform rating (124) that leaves her 7lb and 9lb behind Mishriff and Adayar. Chrono Genesis adds an intriguing Japanese layer to the Paris plot and there’s plenty of time for travelling punters to find the right bet to offset heavy PCR test expenses, Winter Power v Suesa

Winter Power wins the Nunthorpe under Silvestre De Sousa

Round one produced a unanimous verdict for the English filly as Winter Power scorched the Knavesmire in a memorable Nunthorpe. But if round two comes in the Prix de l’Abbaye it will be a home court fixture for Suesa, who found herself way back from a wide draw at York and got going all too late in fourth. It came as a surprise to learn that the last Nunthorpe winners to land the Abbaye in the same season were the brilliant Dayjur and Lochsong way back in 1990 and 1993. Plenty good ones have tried since– including Sheikh Albadou (2nd), Mecca’s Angel (3rd) and Battaash (14th) – and soft ground at Longchamp in October would make Suesa a danger to all. Stradivarius v Trueshan

Stradivarius with winning connections following the 2021 Lonsdale Cup

Trueshan missed Ascot as the ground was too fast; Stradivarius missed Goodwood because it was too slow; Trueshan missed York because it was too fast again; and Spanish Mission almost stole the headlines in a pulsating Lonsdale Cup duel with the Strad. The 2011 Cup scene would have been compelling granted luck with the weather and a fully fit Subjectivist. But there is still one important score to be settled and, with Spanish Mission Melbourne bound, we need to see Strad v Trueshan (take four of 2021) at Donny or Ascot this autumn. Good week, bad week – who had a grand old time at York?

Egan won the Juddmonte International, but who won our awards of the week?

Tim Easterby stole the show for the north, with Copper Knight and Cruyff Turn adding to Winter Power’s Nunthorpe success and Atomic Lady finishing second and Dark Jedi third. Now that’s a good week by any standards. But fine margins are at play in major Festivals. And with five seconds – including Emaraaty Ana in the Nunthorpe and three others by half a length or less – Kevin Ryan confirmed that he knows just how to bring his best to the boil for Ebor week.

Winter Power and connections after her stunning Nunthorpe

Andrew Balding has been Mr Consistency across all the big summer Festivals. He signalled his intent by sending a team of 20 north and three winners plus big-race places for Sandrine, Alounak, Spanish Mission and Youth Spirit kept his title challenge ticking over. William Haggas headed north with loads of strong chances but returned with salt in a winless wound as a deluge arrived just minutes after he withdrew gambled-on Hamish from the Ebor. Still, half his 18-strong squad hit the frame (with four seconds) and Melrose fourth Dhushan remains one to note for a valuable prize.

Zain Claudette beats Sandrine in the Sky Bet Lowther

Yorkshire powerhouses Richard Fahey and David O’Meara also missed out but Irish raiders won four of ten races they contested and Saeed Bin Suroor staged a daring hit-and-run raid with the exciting Real World as his sole runner of the week landed Saturday’s Strensall. Lastly, it was refreshing to see some hungry youngsters making their mark. Marco Ghiani let rip again as Real World hit the line, while David Egan (Mishriff), Ray Dawson (Zain Claudette) and Ben Coen (Sonnyboyliston) confirmed that the old stars have zero room for complacency nowadays.

Transfer window narrowing as HK season beckons

A bird's eye view of Sha Tin Racecourse

Listen to laments from some trainers and you could be forgiven for thinking that the stream of bright prospects sold to Hong Kong has become a torrent in recent years. It’s certainly a narrative that bolsters the case for more prize money in Britain. And cynics might say that “my best youngster was sold” provides a partial excuse if a trainer hasn’t had the best of seasons. But the idea that wealthy HK owners are plundering British and Irish yards at record rates nowadays simply doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. True, there has been a marked shift over the years. But that shift has been down rather than up, with the number of European recruits into HK reducing from triple figures to under 60 in the decade leading up to 2020. Exultant sets the bar high

Zac Purton celebrates on Exultant

The RP’s Lee Mottershead will be investigating racing’s global export market in more detail next week but, with a new season set to launch on September 5th, it’s well worth rounding up the key British and Irish horses who have swapped rural calm for HK heat this summer. First, though, a tale of two exports. The intensity of Sha Tin isn’t for everyone and the 2016 RP Trophy winner Rivet’s G1 credentials and hefty price tag counted for nothing as he racked up 14 consecutive HK defeats before being shipped off to underachieve again in Australia. But contrast that tale of woe with the striking success of Exultant, who arrived in HK from Michael Halford’s yard at the same time as Rivet and retired with legend status this summer as a multiple champion stayer with a string of G1 wins and a little over £8m in career prize money. History suggests this top ten will contain a Rivet or three, a few who gradually find their niche in the fierce HK handicap system and perhaps a couple who make a mark in the richly rewarded 2022 Classic Series. So, with a nod to the great Alan Freeman (Google him, kids) here is a poptastic, personal list of Top 10 Euro imports to HK this summer. Atomic Force (Kevin Ryan) Remains one of Timeform’s highest rated juveniles – with a mark of 112p for his Prix Robert Papin win – but there won’t be many suitable races for some while in his new home and the HK sprint division is a notoriously hard school for rookies.

The Rosstafarian (Hugo Palmer) Reached a BHA mark of 102 after just five starts for Hugo, the last a staying-on fifth in Mohaafeth’s Hampton Court. But slow starts often prove costly in HK – and that’s something new handler Tony Cruz will need to work on. Roman Empire (Aidan O’Brien) Russian Emperor won the Hampton Court for Aidan before being pipped in this year’s HK Derby and Roman Empire (second at Royal Ascot having been hampered by the winner) has a similar profile with a BHA mark of 109. He’s joined HK veteran Ricky Yiu and will have to go straight into the heat of Class 2 with a likely HK mark in the mid to high 80s. Liffey River (Joseph O’Brien) The Britannia Handicap has acted as a HK catwalk for many years now and this year’s renewal was no exception. Liffey River is a brother to Lope Y Fernandez and ran a belter at Royal Ascot, finishing best of all for second to Perotto in a race that has worked out well, and Danny Shum will be handling him with the Classic Series in mind. Mithras (John & Thady Gosden)

