Graham Cunningham column ahead of St Leger at Doncaster and Irish Champions Weekend

One ancient Classic, six Irish G1 contests, three French G1 Arc trials and any number of other significant races at Doncaster, Leopardstown, Longchamp and the Curragh. There isn’t a three-day spell in the calendar quite like the second weekend in September and this week’s Cunningham File leads on the feature events on either side of the Irish Sea.

How important is the St Leger nowadays? Not as important as it used to be but still very important in adding variety to the Classic challenge. Recent winners have had mixed success subsequently – with leading stayers Kew Gardens, Simple Verse and Leading Light the highlights – but the race still stands as a tantalising challenge and one of northern racing's true showpiece events.

How important is stamina in the Leger?

Snow Fairy on her way to winning the Oaks

I can’t vouch for which of the six runners faltered when Allabaculia won the inaugural running in 1776, but I have seen a few modern-day stars dimmed by Donny’s unforgiving final furlong and the File’s ‘Top 5 (or six) Leger Non-Stayers' is as follows: 1989 – Terimon The ’89 Leger was run at Ayr because of subsidence issues at Donny; it produced some of the quirkiest camerawork ever seen in a major race; and Clive Brittain’s 500/1 Derby runner-up Terimon ran out of steam after moving up powerfully early in the straight behind runaway winner Michelozzo. 1994 – Broadway Flyer It’s unfair to say that Broadway Flyer didn’t get the Leger trip. But he didn’t get it so well as tail-flashing monkey Moonax, who wore him down inch by painful inch under Pat Eddery as Barry Hills thwarted sons John and Michael. Broadway Flyer went on to win a Saratoga G1 for Bill Mott, while Moonax’s short hurdling career ended with a remote Ludlow sixth behind the equally nutty Green Green Desert. 2006 – Red Rocks York hosted the Leger while Donny had builders in but the test remained the same and Red Rocks, despite being smuggled through by Richard Hughes, simply couldn’t respond as Sixties Icon bounded clear. Brian Meehan’s colt won the BC Turf under Frankie at Churchill and floored the mighty Curlin in Belmont’s Man o’War Stakes as a five-year-old. 2010 – Snow Fairy and Rewilding Two for the price of one as Snow Fairy and evens favourite Rewilding failed to get home behind Arctic Cosmos. Rewilding won a Sheema Classic and a Prince of Wales’s Stakes the following year, while Snow Fairy won two G1s in Japan and one in HK before going out in a blaze of glory by beating Nathaniel and St Nicholas Abbey on this weekend at Leopardstown in 2012. 2020 – Pyledriver

Martin Dwyer on Pyledriver

Fresh from a runaway Voltigeur win under a penalty, Pyledriver had 5lb and more in hand on BHA numbers. However, ratings from shorter distances are seldom hard currency over an extended mile and six. Pyledriver has added a Coronation Cup to his York win this term but he drifted left as his stamina started to ebb away on Leger day and was all out to hold third.

And what’s the best way to play this year’s race?

Hurricane Lane overhauls Lone Eagle to win the Irish Derby

It’s very hard to find flaws in the Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris hero Hurricane Lane, who has thrived since his Epsom third and shapes like a horse who ought to be very much at home over this longer trip. With 5lb and more in hand on Timeform figures it’s hard to see him being out of the first two and therefore it’s tempting to try and banker him with a couple of forecast options. High Definition isn't for me with or without cheekpieces, while Ottoman Emperor could have stamina issues and the smooth-travelling Sir Lucan is starting to look a little tricky when things get tight. Mojo Star’s Derby form makes him a clear place option, but it’s rare that Ballydoyle don’t play some sort of role in the Leger finish and the improving Interpretation and strong stayer The Mediterranean make much more appeal than most of the longer shots.

How best to sum up the Irish Champion Stakes?

Galileo beats Fantastic Light in an epic King George back in 2001

The names change but the formula for a compelling Irish Champion Stakes – with elite horses playing their cards one by one off Leopardstown’s final bend – remains the same. Occasionally, it produces an overwhelming winner like Daylami in 1999; sometimes it produces an epic three-way go like High Chaparral, Falbrav and Islington in 2003; it can also serve up a seductive tactical battle such as the one that saw Fantastic Light floor Galileo in 2001; and all options are open again in a race where the three main players have key questions to answer.

Will Poetic Flare stay ten furlongs? He’s bred to be suited by it on the female side of his pedigree and could get a soft lead if he settles nicely round the first bend. You need to look long and hard for an Irish Champion winner who was stepping beyond a mile for the first time but this rugged colt will get every chance to buck the trend in this small but select field.

Is fast ground a concern for St Mark’s Basilica?

St Mark's Basilica in winning action

One of this year’s joint-highest rated horses in the world hasn’t experienced fast ground in an eight-race career and the setback that caused him to miss York’s Juddmonte International adds another possible complication. However, Aidan O’Brien feels he is ready to roll and St Mark’s Basilica - a quick-actioned colt with a strong turn of foot – moves like one who be every bit as good on this summer surface.

And how good is Tarnawa? Strangely for a five-year-old mare, it still isn’t easy to be sure. Timeform and the BHA have her on 125 and 122 respectively, but the RP handicapper feels she has never run to a better mark than 116 even when collecting three G1 contests including the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

Is there a bet in the race? A steady gallop and a tight finish looks one of the safer calls and Kevin Manning holds the tactical key. Poetic Flare won’t be easy to run down if he steals a break but it takes an unusual horse to settle an Eclipse like St Mark’s Basilica did and that late surge ought to settle all the arguments again here.

How will the public react to Gordon Elliott’s return?

Gordon Elliott

Six months is a long time in racing. Long enough for a toxic episode to fade a little in the public memory, long enough even for some hanging judges to remove their black caps. The debate over whether Elliott was hard done by in being banned for that photo has been replaced by discussion about the response to his return. My approach softened somewhat on reading Richard Forristal’s intelligent RP interview with him, though the cynic in me still wonders whether some who expressed shock in March really weren't shocked at all. But as Forristal suggested, the key issue now relates to whether Elliott’s return to the big time, which is exactly where he is headed again, will cause collateral damage to jump racing. The redemption angle always plays well with some media members – and the queue of those who want to peddle it won’t be short – but the joy of jumping rests on the belief that it is still more sport than business. And, whichever side of the line you occupy, a notable part of that joy has been eroded this year.

FOFF File still bulging as whip window closes

The BHA’s latest initiative on rules and penalties surrounding use of the whip reached an important point at midnight on Monday when the deadline for online submissions passed with over 2,000 respondents airing their views via an online questionnaire. Canvassing as many views as possible before making important policy changes is always to be welcomed and, with that box duly ticked, the Steering Committee responsible for considering all relevant data can now move forward with confidence. A reduction in the number of strikes allowed to five or six remains favourite when the final report is published but with one window closed perhaps the time has come to open another. I haven’t dusted off the FOFF (Five Or Fewer File) for a bit but a swift delve shows that the small fields season is still in full swing, with 59 British races in the first seven days of September failing to attract six or more runners. So how about it, BHA? A modest reduction in whip use might boost racing’s appeal to a 21st century audience – though that’s far from certain – but a significant reduction in small fields would provide a massive, sustained revenue boost and give fans renewed reason to get behind a sport that is being quietly strangled from within. The 15 members of the WCSG (Whip Consultation Steering Group) have their hands full but there must be enough industry nous and bookmaker brain power out there to form a serviceable SFSG (Small Fields Steering Group). Perhaps I’ve missed the memo outlining what the BHA and racecourses intend to do to ensure the 2022 calendar isn’t blighted by an embarrassing number of races that hold precious little interest for most of the racing public. Maybe someone at High Holborn is hatching a grand plan as we speak. But the fear that those who should be all over this damaging problem are waiting for autumn rains to bail them out nags away. Those rains will come before long. Whether a cogent strategy for reducing the thickness of the FOFF File emerges is another matter. FOOTNOTE: Newmarket have just announced that the 2022 Guineas meeting will be extended from two to three days. Now might be a good time to mention that this year’s two-day ‘Festival’ served up one field of three runners plus two of four and three of five. And so it goes on...