“It will be ten days of sorrow and spectacle in which, rather like the dazzling mirror of the monarchy itself, we will revel in who we were and avoid the question of what we have become.”

One striking sentence from Sam Knight’s epic 2017 Guardian essay on the machine that cranks into gear on the passing of a monarch resonates after a week that started with the loss of a 13-year-old Irish prince and ended with that of a 96-year-old British Queen.

What we in an increasingly disunited United Kingdom have become can be alarming to behold but there are worlds beyond the one where the feature race is the one designed to produce the hottest Twitter take.

Cue tabloid front pages on Dublin airport newsstands trumpeting the tragic tale of two kids perishing in a Westmeath car fire and wrinkly cowboy warbler Garth Brooks telling a Croke Park crowd of 80,000 how he “came here to raise some hell.”

And then, amid the gleaming office blocks that surround it, Leopardstown racecourse provides an oasis of reflective reason.

It’s often said that the Irish handle death better than the Brits – and its closely-knit racing tribe has had ample practice in that department – but that resilience has been sorely tested since young Jack de Bromhead was killed while pony racing in Kerry last Saturday.

RTV anchor Gary O’Brien, black suit finished off with a red ribbon to signify Jack’s racing colours, tells how “this one has hit harder than anything I’ve known in all my time in racing,” while Leopardstown’s CEO Tim Husbands reflects on Henry de Bromhead’s time as a board member at the Foxrock venue as he describes how “each part of the Irish racing community depends on the others and if one part falters we all falter.”

The video tribute to a life cut short shown before Saturday’s third race is followed by an outbreak of heartfelt applause as familiar clans bask in golden sunshine.

Dressed-to-kill young Dubliners down pints and Prosecco on the last big session of the summer; serious punters prowl the betting ring seeking value; and a few old heads reminisce about the Queen’s bond with Ireland and a first state visit that did more for Anglo-Irish relations than decades of diplomacy that preceded it.

A painful history was at the forefront of a tour which included an emotionally charged visit to Croker – scene of the 1920 Bloody Sunday killings – but that 2011 visit also included unofficial trips to visit Sea The Stars at Gilltown Stud and Galileo and the rest of the stars at Coolmore.