Graham Cunningham was at Leopardstown for Irish Champions Weekend and he reflects on a day where the mood wasn't driven by the action on the track.
“It will be ten days of sorrow and spectacle in which, rather like the dazzling mirror of the monarchy itself, we will revel in who we were and avoid the question of what we have become.”
One striking sentence from Sam Knight’s epic 2017 Guardian essay on the machine that cranks into gear on the passing of a monarch resonates after a week that started with the loss of a 13-year-old Irish prince and ended with that of a 96-year-old British Queen.
What we in an increasingly disunited United Kingdom have become can be alarming to behold but there are worlds beyond the one where the feature race is the one designed to produce the hottest Twitter take.
Cue tabloid front pages on Dublin airport newsstands trumpeting the tragic tale of two kids perishing in a Westmeath car fire and wrinkly cowboy warbler Garth Brooks telling a Croke Park crowd of 80,000 how he “came here to raise some hell.”
And then, amid the gleaming office blocks that surround it, Leopardstown racecourse provides an oasis of reflective reason.
It’s often said that the Irish handle death better than the Brits – and its closely-knit racing tribe has had ample practice in that department – but that resilience has been sorely tested since young Jack de Bromhead was killed while pony racing in Kerry last Saturday.
RTV anchor Gary O’Brien, black suit finished off with a red ribbon to signify Jack’s racing colours, tells how “this one has hit harder than anything I’ve known in all my time in racing,” while Leopardstown’s CEO Tim Husbands reflects on Henry de Bromhead’s time as a board member at the Foxrock venue as he describes how “each part of the Irish racing community depends on the others and if one part falters we all falter.”
The video tribute to a life cut short shown before Saturday’s third race is followed by an outbreak of heartfelt applause as familiar clans bask in golden sunshine.
Dressed-to-kill young Dubliners down pints and Prosecco on the last big session of the summer; serious punters prowl the betting ring seeking value; and a few old heads reminisce about the Queen’s bond with Ireland and a first state visit that did more for Anglo-Irish relations than decades of diplomacy that preceded it.
A painful history was at the forefront of a tour which included an emotionally charged visit to Croker – scene of the 1920 Bloody Sunday killings – but that 2011 visit also included unofficial trips to visit Sea The Stars at Gilltown Stud and Galileo and the rest of the stars at Coolmore.
Mick Kinane’s royal memories extend well beyond STS and, taking time out from his World Pool broadcast stint, the former champ recalls a Windsor Castle reception to mark the 150th anniversary of Royal Ascot.
“Willie Carson was cackling away with Joe Mercer and me and the Queen came across and said ‘oh, I love talking with you three.’ Willie asked her why - and she just smiled and said ‘well it’s because you make me feel much taller!”
Modern life being what it is, most of us tend to view the loss of a famous person through the prism of our own fleeting interactions with them.
Mine were more fleeting than most, including the briefest glimpse of a gloved hand as the royal convoy made its way past my junior school way back in 1967 and a dash down the Epsom straight after spotting that the shoe that went flying in the heat of the 2011 Derby belonged to Carlton House.
The plan to secure the shoe that might have cost the Queen a Derby came to nothing – though I did snag a picture while holding it – but even a royal sceptic like me got a kick from the fact that an elated owner sent a message to say how much she enjoyed the C4 team’s coverage of Estimate’s historic 2013 Gold Cup success.
Back on the track, local racegoer Gerry Costigan approaches to say how much he enjoys RTV’s current coverage and articulates the feelings of many in addressing the tone of the day.
“I’m nearly 70 now and, more and more, what happens in the world makes me want say thank you to those who give us so much pleasure,” he said.
“What has happened to the de Bromhead family is nothing short of heartbreaking and every single person who has a love for Irish racing has been touched by how fragile life can be.
“The Queen’s passing is very sad in a different way but you could see even from a distance that she adored horses and that’s the one thing that unites us all and keeps us coming back to the races even when real life seems hard to bear.”
Respect duly paid to the woman who made racing relevant to millions, a global audience will move on swiftly enough following Knight’s ten days of sorrow and spectacle.
Ten days of sorrow barely begins to describe what Jack’s nearest and dearest are facing up to. But friends and empathy are essential in times of trouble. And the loving family he leaves behind will never be short of either if the mood on this melancholy Saturday is any guide.