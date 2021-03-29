Graffard eyes Good Friday spoils with Silver Quartz

Silver Quartz heads a two-pronged French assault on the Bombardier All-Weather Mile Championships at Lingfield Park on Good Friday, April 2.
Runners from France have an excellent strike-rate on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, with five winners from 18 runners including a memorable three-timer in 2018.
Having started his career in Britain with Hugo Palmer and then Archie Watson, Silver Quartz has built up a good record on the All-Weather in France since moving to Francis-Henri Graffard in 2019.
Silver Quartz is two from two so far this year, most recently posting a cosy three-quarter length success in the mile Prix Montjeu at Chantilly on March 2.
Graffard, who confirmed that Hollie Doyle will take the ride, said: “I am very happy with Silver Quartz – I think he heads to Lingfield in very good form.
“It looks an obvious race to go for because he likes the Polytrack and the mile is a good distance for him.
“He won at Deauville at the beginning of January and then I did not have a lot of options, which is why I kept him fresh for the race at Chantilly.
“That was another nice performance from him – and I think the confidence of the horse at the moment is very high.”
Canagat finished third behind classy duo Wally and Kenway when attempting to make all on his first start for trainer Georgios Alimpinisis in the Listed Prix Saonois, a Fast-Track Qualifier, at Cagnes-sur-Mer in February.
The four-year-old, who won three times on the All-Weather for Archie Watson, could not repeat the same level of form next time out when sixth in a seven-furlong conditions race at Chantilly on March 9.
Owner Nurlan Bizakov’s stud manager Tony Fry said: “We were a little disappointed with Canagat last time.
“The way the race panned out didn’t suit as it turned into a sit and sprint, but he has come out of it well.
“His form behind Wally looks pretty good and a reproduction of that should see him run well.
“It is nice to be involved on days like this and Luke Morris is booked to ride, so fingers crossed.”