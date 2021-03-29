Graffard eyes Good Friday spoils with Silver Quartz

Runners from France have an excellent strike-rate on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, with five winners from 18 runners including a memorable three-timer in 2018.

Having started his career in Britain with Hugo Palmer and then Archie Watson, Silver Quartz has built up a good record on the All-Weather in France since moving to Francis-Henri Graffard in 2019.

Silver Quartz is two from two so far this year, most recently posting a cosy three-quarter length success in the mile Prix Montjeu at Chantilly on March 2.

Graffard, who confirmed that Hollie Doyle will take the ride, said: “I am very happy with Silver Quartz – I think he heads to Lingfield in very good form.

“It looks an obvious race to go for because he likes the Polytrack and the mile is a good distance for him.

“He won at Deauville at the beginning of January and then I did not have a lot of options, which is why I kept him fresh for the race at Chantilly.

“That was another nice performance from him – and I think the confidence of the horse at the moment is very high.”