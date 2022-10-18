The Steve Packham-owned gelding has proved himself a high-class hurdler and signed off last season by winning a second Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.

The popular six-year-old, who is far more effective racing on right-handed tracks, looks poised to make his bow over the bigger obstacles in the extended two-and-a-quarter-mile Ascot Underwriting Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase, a race trainer Gary Moore won with Nassalam 12 months ago.

Goshen, who had the Triumph Hurdle at his mercy in 2020 only to dramatically unseat Jamie Moore at the final flight, won twice from five starts last season and has twice been placed in handicaps on the Flat this summer.