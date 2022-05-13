Star stayer Stradivarius will embark on his seventh season in training on Friday when he lines up for the Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup.

The eight-year-old has already won the Group Two race twice, alongside three other York victories in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup. Indeed his tally of five course triumphs is only bettered by Copper Knight, who will be sent in search of a seventh course success on Thursday in the Paddy Power-sponsored sprint handicap. Friday’s mile-and-six-furlong Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup is the first race in a three-part programme for the John and Thady Gosden-trained chestnut. “Yorkshire Cup, Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and Goodwood Cup was always the plan for this year,” said John Gosden, who gave a fascinating insight into how he and the team at Clarehaven Stables in Newmarket have gone about preparing the evergreen Stradivarius for his latest campaign. Gosden said: “It’s a very different thing training an eight-year-old full horse as to training an eight-year-old gelding. He’s an eight-year-old stallion if you like – and to that extent I try and do everything right by the horse. “He still enjoys his training but he knows it all backwards now. Rather like an old prize fighter coming back into the ring, it’s the getting fit and up for the fight – it’s not as easy as it used to be when he was younger. So, I would expect him to be benefitting from the race. “I’m certainly not giving him hard, hard works at home – he’s too old for that. To that extent I don’t want everyone there thinking he’s going to necessarily go and win another Yorkshire Cup. I’d just like to see him run a race that acts as a platform going forward and chose this race because it’s closer to Royal Ascot rather than going to the Sagaro, which we did last year.”

As a seasoned performer with 19 victories from his 32 starts, Stradivarius has significant popularity up and down the country among racegoers. Understandably he is also a real favourite within Clarehaven after a glittering career in which he has already won three Gold Cups and four Goodwood Cups along with his five York triumphs et al. Gosden said: “We were lucky to have had Enable here as a six-year-old mare racing at the top level. We’re lucky with him. He’s an eight-year-old full horse running at the top level. Yes of course everyone enjoys them, being around them. They become friends to everyone here. “But,” adds Gosden, concluding with a wry chuckle, “I think we might be saying this will be his last year...” Stradivarius will face four rivals in the £175,000 Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup (3.35).

Malton trainer Brian Ellison hopes that last year’s QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup runner-up Tashkhan can register a local win and confirm himself a serious Gold Cup prospect. Few stayers made more improvement last year than Tashkhan, who had an official rating of only 70 when acquired from Emmet Mullins in Ireland in the spring, but ended the season with a mark of 116 after dividing Trueshan and Stradivarius at Ascot in October. Tashkhan, who will be ridden again by Ben Robinson, pleased Ellison with his reappearance fifth behind Princess Zoe in last month’s Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, and the Gold Cup is his goal. Hopes are high that there’s more improvement in him. Ellison said: "Tashkhan needed the race badly in the Sagaro, which we knew, and he’s improved a lot for it. He ran a hell of a race at Ascot last year in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup, and the main target now is the Gold Cup. This is a stepping stone, and a mile and six might just be on the sharp side now, but he improved with every race last year, when he was only three, and I think he’s still underrated. “He was only beaten three lengths, running on again having been checked, in a Group 2 in France before the Long Distance Cup, so we weren’t at all surprised he ran so well against Trueshan and Stradivarius, even though he was 50/1. The owners had 50/1 without the favourite, which was massive.” He added: “It would be a big day for Ben if he were to win, as he hasn’t ridden a Group winner before, but he’s good enough. Like so many of them, he just needs the horse, and I think Tashkhan is a very good one."