John Gosden eyes domestic Group One win for Mishriff in Coral-Eclipse

John Gosden believes Mishriff can claim a first British Group One success in what promises to be a fascinating clash of the generations in the 125th running of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on Saturday.

Last year’s Prix du Jockey Club winner will attempt to land a first domestic top level success at the weekend on his first start in Britain this year in the prestigious Group One prize. It has been a campaign to savour so far for the son of Make Believe who made a winning return in the Saudi Cup at Riyadh on his dirt debut in February before following it up with Group One victory on his first start over a mile and a half in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan the following month. Although Mishriff has demonstrated his talents on an international stage Gosden, who is seeking a fifth Coral-Eclipse success, feels he must now translate that form back on home soil. He said: “I think that it is absolutely right (that he needs to win a British Group One to be one of the best mile and a quarter horses around). He has done it in France and done it in the Middle East but he needs to do it in the UK. “We’ve been happy with him. He trained nicely into the Saudi Cup and then flew home then had to train again for Sheema Classic. He showed his versatility having to do a mile and an eighth on the dirt and a mile and a half on the turf. “The idea was to freshen him up and give him every possible chance to come back in for our summer programme. We are starting him off here in the Coral-Eclipse which had been our plan for a long time. I’ve been very happy with his preparation. He is not a horse I’ve taken away for a racecourse gallop as he has had enough travelling this year already.”

Despite this year’s Coral-Eclipse attracting only four runners, Gosden insists it is very much a field of quality over quantity. He said: “I know it is a small elite purist field but what people have to realise is that it is a lot of money to enter these races, it is a lot of money at the first forfeit stage and it is a lot of money to confirm. “When you have the likes of the front three here they are not easy to take on so I think people slightly take that view point. “When people criticise the size of the field remember the Prince Of Wales’s was only run 16 days ago and from my experience it is very tough to come from the Prince Of Wales’s and roll straight into a Coral-Eclipse - they come awfully tight.” Assessing the opposition Gosden has respect for both this year’s French 2000 Guineas and French Derby winner St Mark’s Basilica from the yard of Aidan O’Brien and his old adversary the William Haggas-trained Addeybb, who he finished behind in last year’s Champion Stakes at Ascot. Gosden continued: “I’ve got tonnes of respect for Addeyyb. I think he is a wonderful horse. He has won a Champion Stakes and he has won in Sydney. “I don’t want to be critical but the ground was diabolical (at Ascot) and full marks to the winner as he handles it but our fellow couldn’t go in at all. I had a lot that day that went wrong and Aidan (O’Brien) had a lot that day that went wrong. It was bottomless ground. “There is talk about some rain on Saturday afternoon and if the rain came that is something Addeyyb would enjoy immensely. We are probably happier on anything from good to firm to good soft. I’ve lots of respect for him then comes the big question and it is great that you have the best mile and a quarter three year old colt in Europe (St Mark’s Basilica) running. He has won a Dewhurst, a French Guineas and he has gone and won the Prix du Jockey Club, the same as Mishriff did, so that really is the ultimate test of the three year olds against the old ones. “Interestingly enough I remember Lester (Piggott) saying to me that the three year old has the advantage in his opinion in the Coral-Eclipse with the weights. “I know it has changed one pound since those days and it is a 10lb difference now but he always felt three year olds had the edge and I’ve never been frightened to run three year olds in this race and nor for that matter in the King George.”

Helping Mishriff reach the heights he has enjoyed this year has been his growing bond with jockey David Egan, whom Gosden offered plenty of praise for. He said: “He (David) has ridden him very well and he knows the horse well. He pops up on him not long before races. “We have Ben (De Pavia) here who rides him all the time in his work and every day in his exercise. David is a classy guy, a good rider a good horseman and he is bright and very intelligent with it.” Since claiming the Coral-Eclipse for the first time with Nathaniel in 2012 the Newmarket handler has won the race on three further occasions with Golden Horn, who followed up his Derby success at Epsom Downs in the 2015 renewal, Roaring Lion (2018) and Enable (2019). Although Mishriff has yet to prove himself domestically at the highest level, Gosden feels he is the right type of horse to join his previous winners on the race’s outstanding roll of honour. He added: “Roaring Lion was a three year old when he won it and so was Golden Horn so they took advantage of the weights. Enable was coming back off after a long layoff and she had her old friend Magical with her, then last year she ran against Ghaiyyath (finishing second). “To that extent it is always demanding but he is a lovely horse and he fits in with that type we have been fortunate to have. We are happy with him going in but I’m perfectly aware of the task in hand. He is a very game honest horse that wears his heart on his sleeve. “We are hoping for a good race and for the purists it is the sort of thing they enjoy but you will probably find the outsider El Drama will come and do the lot of them.”

Egan eyes domestic Group One Jockey David Egan maintained a dignified silence while others partnered Mishriff on the days that mattered most last year, and his patience and understanding have already been gloriously rewarded success in two of the world’s most valuable races. Now he has a major chance of adding a landmark first domestic Group One in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday, the latest leg in the middle distance category of this year’s QIPCO British Champions Series. Covid-19 restrictions denied Egan the chance to ride Mishriff last year when he won the Prix Du Jockey Club in July and an unfortunately-timed suspension cost him the winning ride in a Group Two at Deauville in August. Then, to the surprise of many, Frankie Dettori, who rode Mishriff at Deauville, was preferred at Ascot in the QIPCO Champion Stakes, even though Egan is owner Prince Faisal’s retained rider. That won’t happen again though after Egan proved himself a world-class jockey in his own right with superb rides in the Saudi Cup at Riyadh and the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan.

“Being able to prove that I’m able to ride at the top level and get the job done under pressure has filled me with confidence,” he said to QIPCO British Champions Series. “Riding a horse like Mishriff makes the job very easy, but to be known as a big-race jockey after winning the richest race in the world for Mr Gosden and Prince Faisal, then coming back to win the Sheema Classic as well, has been massive. “I beat Mike Smith in Saudi and that was an extra thrill, as he was a role model and an idol for me growing up. They call him ‘Big Money Mike’ for a reason, but he was an absolute gentleman and he was the first person to congratulate me.” Besides his obvious class and natural ability, Mishriff has distinct qualities that ought to make him hard to beat in Saturday’s big race, which has attracted what Egan has described as a “boutique field” of four. Egan explained: “He’s a fresh and enthusiastic horse who can be ridden any way you want. I rode him very differently in the Saudi Cup and at Meydan, and having been able to lay up over nine furlongs (just behind two top American specialists) on dirt, for which you need a lot of speed, he then switched off at the back of the field over a mile and a half on turf at Meydan. “Not many horses can win at the highest level on dirt and turf, let alone over trips as varied as that, so it was a tremendous achievement. I think the stiff ten furlongs at Sandown will be ideal for him. He’ll enjoy that climb and he should be doing his best work at the end, so I’m very excited. “With his naturally low head carriage he’s easy to spot in a race, and he’s a privilege to ride. I’m just lucky to have been on board for those last two victories, and hopefully there will be many more to come this summer.”

Success at Group One level is what all of the top jockeys are striving for, and Egan is no different. The Coral-Eclipse is a particularly significant race even by Group One standards however, and Egan appreciates its importance. He said: “I think the Eclipse is the first middle-distance Group 1 of the European season open to both sexes in which the classic generation meet their elders, so that always makes it very exciting. It’s a small field, but it’s what you might call a boutique field, as they are all very good, and what makes it even more interesting is that it’s a clash between the last two French Derby winners. “Mishriff has to give St Mark’s Basilica a bit of weight and it should be a very exciting race to watch, but I think he’s got what it takes. It should be a terrific race and I hope everything goes smoothly.” At 22 Egan hasn’t had that many opportunities in domestic Group Ones, and he’d love to win one. His father John, who is still riding, registered his most recent Group One wins on the sprinter Les Arcs in 2006, and while the family have enjoy many more top level wins since, thanks to his mother Sandra Hughes, his late grandfather Dessie Hughes, and his uncle, the three-time champion jockey Richard Hughes, it would plainly mean a lot to land one of his own. He said: “It would be very special for me, and it would be good for Mishriff too, as his biggest wins so far have all been abroad. I was born in 1999, but I remember when Les Arcs won what was then the Golden Jubilee and then followed up in the July Cup, as his owner Willie McKay had a big party at his home in Doncaster which I went to. I might not remember the races too well, but I can still remember the party!”

While Egan would be enjoying Eclipse success for the first time, trainer John Gosden has won the race four times in the last decade, with champions Nathaniel (2012), Golden Horn (2015), Roaring Lion (2018) and Enable (2019). Gosden had intended to run Lord North too, but having missed his opportunity of a second win in Royal Ascot’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes owing to the quick ground he has now unfortunately been forced to miss the Coral-Eclipse with a throat infection. While Gosden’s four wins are impressive, Aidan O’Brien has won the Coral-Eclipse five times, although it has been ten years since he last won it with So You Think, having previously won with Giants Causeway (2000), Hawk Wing (2002), Oratorio (2005) and Mount Nelson (2008). The stable’s 16 runners since So You Think have met with frustration after frustration, Declaration Of War, The Gurkha, Saxon Warrior and most recently Magical all finishing second. However, Ryan Moore’s mount St Mark’s Basilica, O’Brien’s sole representative after he chose not to confirm Armory and Japan, looks to have outstanding credentials. Having concluded his juvenile campaign with success in the Dewhurst Stakes, St Mark’s Basilica preceded his Prix Du Jockey Club defeat of Sealiway with a comfortable win in the French 2,000 Guineas, so he has won Group One races on his last three starts.

The other main contender on paper is Addeybb, the QIPCO Champion Stakes hero at Ascot last October, when Mishriff ran the first disappointing race of his life, and of three Group Ones in Australia. Addeybb needs give underfoot and so the rain at the weekend, and again at the start of the week, was just what trainer William Haggas wanted. Having side-stepped Royal Ascot, he has not raced since beating the top Australian mare Verry Elleegant in the Longines Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Randwick in April, but he reportedly delighted connections in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket last week. No horse of Addeybb’s age has ever won the Coral-Eclipse in a history stretching back to 1886, but Addeybb is no ordinary seven-year-old and his four top-class wins, each of them with Tom Marquand in the saddle, have a similar effect on his rider’s career as Mishriff has had on Egan’s. Marquand, who like Egan is a former champion apprentice, said: “That spell down under last year was a huge help to my career, for while I was doing quite well already it took everything to a different level for me. “As we know, Addeybb is entirely ground dependent, and any more rain will help, but provided it’s suitable for him to run then he ought to have every chance. It’s a small field, but it’s good horses against good horses and that’s just what you want in a race like the Eclipse.” The field is completed by the Roger Varian-trained El Drama, who was a smart winner of Chester’s Dee Stakes but then finished well beaten behind St Mark’s Basilica at Chantilly.