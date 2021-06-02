Royal Ascot Preview: John Gosden on Racing Welfare panel

Hosted again by Nick Luck, the event will be live-streamed via Zoom at 7:30pm. Gosden, who has trained over 40 winners at the meeting during his glittering career, will talk through his team for this year's feature.

Joining him on the panel will be our Value Bet tipster Matt Brocklebank and Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners.

Further special guests will be announced soon.

The panel will give exclusive insight into the Royal Ascot cards, with plenty of lively debate and the chance to ask your questions. Viewers will be treated to the stellar panel’s top tips, with Sky Bet giving each of the panellists a £50 charity bet with all winning returns going to Racing Welfare.

The event is free to view, but donations to Racing Welfare are welcomed and can be made when booking your tickets here: https://racingwelfare.co.uk/events/royal-ascot-preview-evening/