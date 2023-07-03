Gosden expecting better from Nashwa as season progresses

The dual Group One winner has not got her head in front since landing the Nassau at Goodwood last year and two runs this term in lesser company have failed to see her add a fifth career success.

Third in the Oaks last year, the Frankel filly was half a length adrift of Al Husn over 10 furlongs in her latest run on the all-weather surface at the Gosforth Park track.

“I wasn’t too unhappy with her. She will be fine. She is taking her time to come to herself. A lot of fillies can take time,” said John Gosden of the four-year-old, who gained a first top-level success under Hollie Doyle when taking the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

“We’ll give her a bit of time and see how she is, but she is OK and has taken it well enough.”