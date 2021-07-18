Racing news: Roger Varian eyes Gordon Stakes for Third Realm

The Sea The Stars colt got the better of subsequent Epsom hero Adayar when landing the Lingfield Derby Trial in May, but could finish only fifth when renewing rivalry in the premier Classic.

The Epsom form has been well advertised by the third home Hurricane Lane, who has subsequently landed both the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris – and Varian is hoping his charge can get back on the winning trail on the Sussex Downs (click for full guide including schedule and Glorious Goodwood tips).

“Third Realm is on schedule to run at Goodwood in the Gordon Stakes,” said Varian.

“The Derby form looks very good. I thought it was a good race at the time, and it will be interesting to see how the winner (Adayar) fares next weekend in the King George (at Ascot).

“Two furlongs from home, it didn’t look like Third Realm was going to be near them (at Epsom), but he stayed on well and did well to get as close as he did – having not really handled things very well.

“I think he’s got a bright future.”

Varian has also made plans for two of his most exciting fillies, in Zeyaadah and Eshaada.

Zeyaadah disappointed in the Oaks at Epsom, but has since bounced back with a Group Three success at Newcastle, while Eshaada was last seen filling the runner-up spot in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Newmarket trainer added: “Zeyaadah is in good form and training nicely. She could go to Goodwood for the Nassau Stakes.

“Eshaada is likely to wait for York – we might look at the Yorkshire Oaks with her.”

