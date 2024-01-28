Gordon Elliott’s charge missed out by just a short-head in last season’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase before impressively securing a Grade One at Aintree.

He kickstarted the current campaign with another success at elite level by edging out Envoi Allen in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal but was put in his place when a distant runner-up behind Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

A rematch with Willie Mullins’ star performer looked to be on the cards in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup but connections instead appear set to wait for Cheltenham.

“Gerri Colombe probably won’t run next weekend and we’ll go straight to Cheltenham with him,” said Elliott.

“He didn’t run his race at Christmas. He’s grand and can go to all the spring festivals.

“Instead of going back for another slog, we’ll go straight to Cheltenham and we have Aintree and Punchestown afterwards.”

Elliott has been rocked by the news that his horses running under the Caldwell Construction banner of owners Andrew and Gemma Brown are to be sold off next month.

That will affect his chances at the Dublin Racing Festival, as he added: “Farren Glory, Conflated and Found A Fifty will all run but we’ll have less runners than normal, as some are going to the sales.”