Gordon Elliott's stunning run of form continued into Sunday as Top Bandit gave the trainer a ninth success in a row across three weekend meetings.
Following on from a super Saturday which saw Elliott win the final seven on the eight-race card at Navan, the handler landed Sunday's opener from Cork courtesy of 8/11 favourite Iberique Du Seuil, before Top Bandit also justified strong market support in the BetVictor Loyalty Club Rated Novice Hurdle which kicked off John Durkan Chase day at Punchestown.
Top Bandit was successful in a maiden hurdle at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting in October and had since doubled his tally over timber in a two-mile novice at Punchestown. Ridden by Davy Russell again, he was sent off 5/6 favourite over the same course and distance and after travelling strongly throughout, went on on the turn for home.
He pulled away from his five rivals and was kept up to his work after a clumsy leap at the last to beat Hammersmith (33/1) with plenty to spare.
Top Bandit was clipped from 40/1 to 33/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle by Paddy Power.
Elliott said: "It was a lovely race for him (Top Bandit). Davy said he had to go when he did - probably sooner than he wanted to.
"He wouldn't be one for the real depths of winter so we'll probably give him a break at some stage and have him back for the spring.
"Yesterday was an unbelievable day and all the horses are fine this morning. I'm absolutely thrilled."
