Gordon Elliott set to run one in Unibet Champion Hurdle

Gordon Elliott isn’t going to be mob-handed in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham next week.

In the absence of Constitution Hill there has been plenty of speculation over which trainers may now roll the dice in the day one highlight. Elliott currently has four entries in the race with Irish Point, Fils D’Oudairies, Pied Piper and Zanahiyr. The former is second favourite behind State Man and likely to drop back to the minimum trip despite holding an entry in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle too. Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “We’re leaning that way (Champion Hurdle) at the moment. State Man is going to be very, very hard to beat and is a worthy favourite but you should never be afraid of one horse and if you look at the betting, if Lossiemouth went for the Mares’ Hurdle, it would look mad not to go, especially the way the ground is. I’m keen to go.”

Lets talk Mares' Hurdle and Lossiemouth - Get Stuck In Cheltenham Special