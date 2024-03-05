Sporting Life
Trainer Gordon Elliott
Trainer Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott set to run one in Unibet Champion Hurdle

By David Ord
16:59 · TUE March 05, 2024

Gordon Elliott isn’t going to be mob-handed in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham next week.

In the absence of Constitution Hill there has been plenty of speculation over which trainers may now roll the dice in the day one highlight.

Elliott currently has four entries in the race with Irish Point, Fils D’Oudairies, Pied Piper and Zanahiyr. The former is second favourite behind State Man and likely to drop back to the minimum trip despite holding an entry in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle too.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “We’re leaning that way (Champion Hurdle) at the moment. State Man is going to be very, very hard to beat and is a worthy favourite but you should never be afraid of one horse and if you look at the betting, if Lossiemouth went for the Mares’ Hurdle, it would look mad not to go, especially the way the ground is. I’m keen to go.”

Lets talk Mares' Hurdle and Lossiemouth - Get Stuck In Cheltenham Special

Pied Piper was second in the County Hurdle last season and despite the open nature of the Grade One this time around, is set to bid to go one place better in the final day handicap.

“He’s in the County and the County has been the plan all along. I’m meeting the owners later on and I’ll have a chat and see what they’d like to do but at the moment we’re probably leaning towards the County,” Elliott added.

Zanahiyr has been placed in the Champion twice but is unlikely to head there this time around.

“I’d say I’m going to go chasing with him. His last two runs have been over fences and I think we’ll keep him over fences and not try and confuse him too much. It will just be Irish Point I think all being well,” the trainer confirmed.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

