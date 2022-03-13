This time last year Gordon Elliott was navigating the first few days of a six-month ban, imposed by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board after an image from 2019 of him sitting on a dead horse on the gallops had been circulated online, causing outrage that stretched way beyond the racing world.

Elliott had been cast out into the wilderness, with stars such as Envoi Allen removed from his charge in the wake of the controversy and the keys to his Cullentra yard handed over to caretaker handler Denise Foster while he served his punishment.

It seemed beyond imagination when the image first emerged that it could be genuine. But it was.

He said in a statement at the time: “I am in this situation by my own action and I am not going to dodge away from this. With my position in the sport I have great privileges and great responsibility. I did not live up to that responsibility.”

Recently turned 44, he is not keen to dwell on the past, instead preferring to focus on his return to the training ranks in September, boosted by not only the support of his staff but also the warm welcome back from large parts of the Irish racing public.

“We’re here to talk about Cheltenham and not talk about what happened a year ago,” he said on a visit to his base in County Meath. “But if you asked me on this day last year if I’d be in the position I’m in today, I’d have said no.

“It just shows the team I have behind me and the owners I have, we’ve all worked very hard over the last 12 months and it’s a credit to the whole team I have and the owners I have.

“Going to Cheltenham, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck, but going racing at Punchestown on September 14 (his first meeting back after his ban), the hairs stood up on the back of my neck for different reasons.

“Nervous, everything – Cheltenham is different, I love going there, but going back to Punchestown that day was very special.

“I knew everyone was going to be there, most of the journalists were there – for the wrong reasons they wanted to see me – but I went to Sligo a few days later and people were clapping me back into the parade ring, everyone was great and it just shows we are as good as what we do.

“The one thing with the Irish is that when people are down they won’t love to kick them, but on the way back up they love to be patting you on your back. It’s a great country and we’re great people."