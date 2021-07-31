Goodwood Saturday review: Prince Alex strikes

Wonderful lands Lillie Langtry Wonderful Tonight shrugged off her Group Two penalty to win the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes. The Hardwicke Stakes heroine raced freely as she followed the trailblazing Makawee before going to the front two furlongs out. William Buick grabbed the stands' rail and was soon in command but in behind Oisin Murphy and Tribal Craft were gathering momentum. For a stride or two at the furlong pole she looked a threat to the leader but Buick had reserves in the tank and David Menuisier's charge was soon back in total command, winning by two lengths.

Wonderful Tonight strikes at Goodwood

Menuisier said: “Wonderful Tonight won a Group One over a mile and six furlongs last year and she is a lot stronger this year. William came back in and said ‘please don’t run her over a mile and six furlongs again’. It really is the end of the world for her. “You kind of have to break her stride the whole way as she wants to go. She probably has more speed than last year. You could probably get away with dropping her down in trip, rather than stepping her up. “She will probably have a run in the Yorkshire Oaks or at Deauville next. She will then go for the Vermeille or the Arc.” Buick said: “She doesn’t need to be running over this trip again. To be honest, she races how she always does, she’s energetic and I was delighted to get a lead on her. We went slow and she took it up a fair way out, but she has stuck on all the well to the line. “She’s got a bit stronger since last year and with that she’s probably got a bit quicker. This trip probably stretches her a bit now, but she’s very good so she’s got the job done.”

Alex floors Artist gamble Prince Alex broke Value Bet followers' hearts when overhauling Urban Artist in the final three strides of the Summer Handicap. The mile-and-six contest became a real war of attrition in the testing ground but the runner-up, selected at 9/1 by Matt Brocklebank and sent off the 9/2 favourite, looked to be doing enough to hold on. But the 13/2 winner, having his first start for Michael Bell after leaving Ralph Beckett, was to have the final say. He rallied bravely under Rossa Ryan to hit the line a neck to the good. Future Investment (7/1) was a late closer in third.

Prince Alex and Rossa Ryan return in triumph

“We have not had the horse long, credit has got to go to Ralph and the team at Kimpton for preparing him,” said Bell’s son and assistant, Nick. “It shows what a good constitution the horse has to be able to move stable early on in the week and then come and perform like he did today. He seemed to really relish that soft ground and stays very well. He’s been very laid back, hasn’t missed an oat in the feed bin, seems a very pleasant horse to have around the place and a nice addition to the yard. “He has only won a short head today, so I don’t think he is going to go up enough to get in the Ebor and he is quite ground dependent. I’d say we’ll go wherever the weather takes us, but I believe this has been the plan for a while. It is nice for the horse’s sake that he got this head in front. I am sure he is a horse that is going to get better with age.”

Wagyu too quick for rivals Mr Wagyu grabbed the stands' rail and ran his rivals ragged to win the Unibet Stewards' Sprint Handicap. The six-year-old has been a tremendous servant to connections, this was his fifth win of the season, and it was clear at the furlong pole that nothing was going to get near John Quinn's charge. At the line the 16/1 chance had two-and-three-quarter lengths to spare over Able Kane (33/1) with Power Over Me (9/1) and Music Society (13/2) close behind.

Mr Wagyu routs his rivals

“He’s been in tremendous form all summer, all he’s done is improve so it’s great,” said Quinn. “His owners are very loyal and he’s by far the best horse they’ve had – owners have been fantastic to keep horses in training, it’s great to be here and see people here. “We thought he had enough on today and his best form is on better ground, but he’s incredibly versatile and won very well. We felt the ground would be better stands side, but he’s won well in the end. “He doesn’t take any training and just loves to race. He’s got great early pace, so I felt this pace would suit. You can’t say you think you are going to win a £50,000 handicap, but at halfway I felt he’d be bang there.”

Balding strikes again with Lally Andrew Balding's good week got even better when Oo De Lally came out on top in a driving finish to the Thames Materials Handicap. It was hard work for the son of Vadamos who was slowly away but he knuckled down bravely in the rain-softened ground to overhaul Seven Brothers and win by a length. The victory carried Balding to the top of the trainers' list for the meeting, his fourth winner of the week one more than nearest pursuer Richard Hannon has registered. The highlight was Alcohol Free's memorable win in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Oo De Lally is on top at Goodwood