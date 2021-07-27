Soft ground horses to follow at Glorious Goodwood

It's soft ground for day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival so who are the horses expected to cope best with the conditions? We highlight three interesting contenders.

HAPPY POWER – Unibet Lennox Stakes

Andrew Balding’s son of Dark Angel has won seven times throughout his career and five of those victories came on Good to Soft or Soft ground. He’s got a course and distance success to his name as well courtesy of last year’s Group Three Ladbrokes Supreme Stakes. With a decent-looking draw in stall five, Ryan Moore booked and the return to his favourite trip, a return to top form looks highly likely.

MEKONG – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes

Two turf wins to his name and they’ve both arrived on Heavy ground. He’s yet to win since joining Jamie Osborne and it looks a tall order to correct that in such warm company on the Sussex Downs, but Jamie Spencer is likely to ride him to pass beaten horses and he could be worth a look in the place only markets.

URBAN VIOLET – Unibet Fillies’ Handicap