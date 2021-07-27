Sporting Life
Happer Power gets the better of Toro Strike and Escobar at Goodwood
Happer Power gets the better of Toro Strike and Escobar at Goodwood

Soft ground horses to follow at Glorious Goodwood

By Sporting Life
10:49 · MON July 26, 2021

It's soft ground for day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival so who are the horses expected to cope best with the conditions? We highlight three interesting contenders.

HAPPY POWER – Unibet Lennox Stakes

Andrew Balding’s son of Dark Angel has won seven times throughout his career and five of those victories came on Good to Soft or Soft ground.

He’s got a course and distance success to his name as well courtesy of last year’s Group Three Ladbrokes Supreme Stakes.

With a decent-looking draw in stall five, Ryan Moore booked and the return to his favourite trip, a return to top form looks highly likely.

Betfair offer

MEKONG – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes

Two turf wins to his name and they’ve both arrived on Heavy ground.

He’s yet to win since joining Jamie Osborne and it looks a tall order to correct that in such warm company on the Sussex Downs, but Jamie Spencer is likely to ride him to pass beaten horses and he could be worth a look in the place only markets.

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

URBAN VIOLET – Unibet Fillies’ Handicap

Mick Channon is a trainer well worth following when the mud is flying as plenty of his horses are bred to cope well with wet conditions and this filly is a prime example.

A daughter of Cityscape out of a Sixties Icon mare, it’s no great surprise she’s won on Heavy and Soft ground already and dropping back to a mile in testing conditions could prove to be absolutely ideal here.

