A review of the action from Goodwood on Wednesday where Secret State was cut for the Cazoo St Leger after winning the opener.
Secret State was cut to 8/1 from 12/1 by Betfair and Paddy Power for the Cazoo St Leger after winning the opening Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Handicap.
Charlie Appleby's charge was completing a four-timer, and following up his win in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot, and the way he landed this from a mark of 100 suggests his days in handicaps are over.
The only scare for backers of the 11/4 favourite came when he hung to his left in the closing stages but he still had a length-and-a-quarter in hand of runner-up Maksud (14/1) at the line.
Appleby said: “That Royal Ascot race worked out well and physically he has done nothing but improve from the early summer to where we are today. I think the most logical step, going forward, will be to go to the Great Voltigeur. I know William has mooted the Leger, but it’s baby steps – from handicaps stepping up into Group company is a big thing. He’s a horse that I was very confident in coming into day, on what he achieved at Ascot and on how the horse is physically doing at the moment.
“We were, as I say, confident coming here today with a vision that this will be a springboard to the Great Voltigeur. There’s a long way to go (St Leger), but I think the Great Voltigeur will be a great race. The Gordon Stakes (where Appleby runs New London) will also give us an indication. Most likely, we’ll see the St Leger winner in the Great Voltigeur.
“There will be a question mark (if he stays), but the Voltigeur will be a great indicator. Hopefully then we can have a nice healthy discussion after.”
On the winner drifting, the Moulton Paddocks handler added: “William said he was on one rein, but the ground was good and he couldn’t see any reason behind it. He hasn’t done anything like that before but thankfully York’s left-handed, so we’re all right.”
