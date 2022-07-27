A review of the action from Goodwood on Wednesday where Secret State was cut for the Cazoo St Leger after winning the opener.

State earns Classic quote Secret State was cut to 8/1 from 12/1 by Betfair and Paddy Power for the Cazoo St Leger after winning the opening Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Handicap. Charlie Appleby's charge was completing a four-timer, and following up his win in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot, and the way he landed this from a mark of 100 suggests his days in handicaps are over. The only scare for backers of the 11/4 favourite came when he hung to his left in the closing stages but he still had a length-and-a-quarter in hand of runner-up Maksud (14/1) at the line.

