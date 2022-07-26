A review of the action from the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival where Marbaan won the Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes.

Lennox thriller falls to Sandrine Sandrine battled to victory in a thrilling renewal of the World Pool Lennox Stakes. David Probert gave the 12/1 winner a fine ride, finding racing room the whole way down the home straight and hitting the front close home for a neck success.. Last year's winner Kinross (4/1) came with a late charge down the far rail to snatch second ahead of the brave front-running Pogo (6/1)

Winning trainer Andrew Balding said: "She slightly blew the bend in the Coronation (Stakes, at Royal Ascot), but I thought she handled it really well today. Sandrine looked like she would win the Falmouth at one stage and probably just didn’t quite get home. We just felt if she was effective at seven furlongs, she could be a filly for the Prix de la Foret as she goes on any ground. We just wanted to try her round a right-handed bend before that and it’s worked out well. “I don’t know about the Breeders’ Cup. We’ll see what the owner wants to do, but the target looks to be the Foret and she doesn’t a penalty in the City of York Stakes so that could be a stepping stone to that.” Probert said: “She quickened very well and I’m just delighted for her. I always thought she was a Group One filly and if she could get that Group One, it would be an amazing feeling for me and her.” Ralph Beckett said of Kinross: “He is brave, he has run another proper race, Frankie felt that he was a couple of lengths further back than he would have liked and that has cost him, but he has run his race. That is all you can ask for.” Charlie Hills was left to rue ground conditions for Pogo. “Unfortunately, they have put too much water on for him today. He just could not get his feet out. Annoying. He has run a great race again,” he said. “He was just starting to come again, it probably gets a bit quicker up the straight, on that bend it is too loose and did not suit him.” Marbaan motors to Vintage glory 14/1 chance Marbaan cut down market leader Holloway Boy (11/8) in the dying strides to win the Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes. The runner-up had won the Chesham Stakes on debut at Royal Ascot and looked like he was going to follow-up in this Group Two contest when overhauling Mysterious Night and going to the front a furlong out. However Spencer was busy conjuring a challenge from the Charlie Fellowes-trained winner who was in front close home and hit the line hard to score by half-a-length. Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power make the winner at 25/1 chance for next year' QIPCO 2000 Guineas.

Spencer said: “I knew down by the three-furlong pole that I was running away and Danny (Tudhope) on Holloway Boy was starting to squeeze so I just timed my run. He is a gorgeous looking horse and I’m sure he’ll stay a mile.” Newmarket-based Fellowes spoke of his relief afterwards, admitting: “I didn’t enjoy a huge amount of it if I’m completely honest. We’ve always thought a lot of Marbaan and it was a real boost over the winter to be sent horses by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum. He has stood out from the get go. He was a really good looking yearling who has just progressed and progressed. We put him in at the deep end today and I loved it when we got drawn nine of nine which is exactly what you want to see! “We’ve had a rough season, but to have a winner at Goodwood for such an important owner on a wonderful day of racing is phenomenal and means a huge amount to me and the team who have worked unbelievably hard and it was a wonderful ride from Jamie. “Training at the moment is as difficult as it ever has been. There is a lot of competition as well and a lot of talented young trainers coming through as well. This for some reason has been a hard year for us, but all credit to the team who have kept on delivering and hopefully we can have a big second half of the year.”

Marbaan overhauls Holloway Boy to win the Vintage Stakes

Holloway Boy, meanwhile, was proving there was no fluke about his 40/1 win at Royal Ascot. His trainer Karl Burke said: “He ran really well. He got messed around a little bit in the run early doors, which didn’t help. He has pulled a front right shoe off as well, which again wouldn’t have helped him. But from three out, no excuses, the winner just had a little bit more turn of foot. “Danny says he feels like a top-class horse. He has a great cruising speed, he just lacks that little bit of speed at the important end of the race. But he’s run a great race and all credit to the winner for cutting us down.”

Dettori delivers on Forest Frankie Dettori made the perfect start to the Qatar Goodwood Festival when Forest Falcon (14/1) landed the opener for the Mark and Charlie Johnston team. The 14/1 chance had the prize in safe-keeping from some way out, going clear approaching the furlong pole and running on strongly to ensure the chasing pack, led by Brilliant Light (13/2), could never land a telling blow. At the line he was a length-and-three-quarters clear.

“It’s good to get off the mark on the first runner, it’s very much Charlie’s doing,” said Mark Johnston. “He earmarked this race for this horse at the beginning of the season and said all along that this would be his D-Day and he was right. He couldn’t have won it more easily.” Dettori added: “I always knew I was going to get a good position, Charlie told me he was a good traveller. “He was a bit gassy at the beginning, but he had a good start and with a good lead I thought to just wait until the cutaway and get him going, and he just found another gear. In the space of half a furlong he had three lengths on the field, he was never in doubt.”