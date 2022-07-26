Check out the view from connections ahead of Tuesday's action at Goodwood including the World Pool Lennox Stakes.

2.25 Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes Holloway Boy bids to prove his surprise Royal Ascot success was no fluke in the Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes. The Ulysses colt was viewed as little more than a social runner by trainer Karl Burke when thrown in at the deep end on his racecourse debut at last month’s showpiece meeting in Berkshire. But after being dropped out last early on by Danny Tudhope, Holloway Boy came through to win the Chesham Stakes by a length, earning this step up to Group Two level. Burke said: “We’re delighted with him and you would think he’ll strip a little bit fitter, although he hardly blew at Ascot to be fair. We haven’t really worked him that hard since the Chesham, to be honest. Danny Tudhope had a sit on him last week, that’s as much as he’s done, but Danny was delighted with him. “It’s a step forward and it’s only his second run. With most of ours, whatever they do first time out they improve on and I don’t think he’ll be any exception. I’ll be disappointed if we don’t run well, but he’s got to overcome the track – it’s a totally different track to Ascot. We’re pretty relaxed about it. Fingers crossed he’ll run a huge race.”

Holloway Boy wins the Chesham Stakes

Mark Johnston has saddled four previous winners of the Vintage Stakes, including two subsequent Classic heroes in Mister Baileys (1993) and Shamardal (2004). This year the Middleham handler, who now trains in partnership with son Charlie, is represented by two unbeaten colts in Dear My Friend and Dornoch Castle. Dear My Friend supplemented debut success at Carlisle with a runaway victory at Beverley, while Dornoch Castle has impressed at Haydock and Ayr. “There are a couple of horses in there that have been tried and test at Group level, whereas both of ours have only run in maidens and novices and are taking a big jump in class,” said Charlie Johnston. “But the manner of their performances and the form of those that they’ve beaten warrant stepping up to this kind of level. “I would struggle to split them, to be fair. Dornoch Castle’s form is probably a touch stronger as there’s a lot of horses that have come out of his races and won subsequently. But the other horse did well to win over six furlongs because it was far too sharp for him at Carlisle and it was just his class that got him out of trouble – and when he stepped up to seven at Beverley he was very impressive, albeit he didn’t beat a lot. They’re both in good form and who knows how good they are? We’ll find out on Tuesday.” Galeron, who is already a winner at Goodwood for Charlie Hills, and Marbaan, who has won two of his three starts for Charlie Fellowes also feature. 3.00 World Pool Lennox Stakes Connections of Sacred hope the decision to bypass the Prix Maurice de Gheest in favour of the World Pool Lennox Stakes will pay off at Goodwood on Tuesday. Impressive winner of Newbury’s Hungerford Stakes last season, the Exceed And Excel filly was dropped back to six furlongs for her belated seasonal bow, where she was beaten just a length by Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old was expected to head to Deauville on August 7 in search of Group One glory. However, Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, who own the filly, says the current dry spell means a south coast sortie was preferable. “We are heading to Goodwood, so we shall see what happens there,” said Richardson. “We just took a view that at the moment, the ground is in her favour and sometimes at Deauville the ground can change. With all this dry weather, we decided that if we passed up Goodwood, it might not work in our favour. She can’t do both.

"I think he's the real deal" | Best Bets for day one of the Goodwood Festival

“It will be interesting to see how she does over seven (furlongs) and she certainly wasn’t beaten far at Ascot and was doing her best work at the end of the race. We’d be hopeful she runs well.” Sacred will take on 10 rivals at the West Sussex track and they include hat-trick-seeking Pogo, who bids to supplement a pair of Group Three wins – in the John of Gaunt at Haydock and the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket – with a first Group Two success on what will be his 34th career start. The six-year-old’s trainer, Charlie Hills, said: “He’s one of the yard favourites, that’s for sure. He’s such a likeable horse, he tries really hard. He’s had a great season so far and this just looks the obvious race for him. It looks a good spot. He obviously hasn’t won at this level before, but he did win a Group Three with a penalty last time and he won that one more easily than he did without it the time before. He looks in great nick, I’ve been really pleased with his work at home and he’s in a really good place at the moment, the track should suit him as well.” Kinross won this race last season for Ralph Beckett and while he has been found wanting in five subsequent runs, four of those have come at the top level, including when two and a quarter lengths behind Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot. However, connections would prefer a little more cut underfoot, as Jamie McCalmont, bloodstock agent and racing manager to owner Marc Chan, explained: “It’s probably not as tough a race as last year, but then the heavens don’t look like they’re going to open, so we’ll see.”

Lusail chases home Coroebus