Goodwood tips: Mark Howard preview and horses to follow at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Balding form looks likely to continue

Fresh from Kalpana’s superb victory in the King George at Ascot and the same owner’s Item getting his career firmly back on track in the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday, Andrew Balding’s team couldn’t be in better form. The Kingsclere outfit are lying second in the trainers’ championship behind Aidan O’Brien, and they are set to unleash a formidable squad of runners on the Sussex Downs this week.

Owner Jeff Smith has enjoyed his fair share of big race success at Goodwood, especially with Balding trained runners, most notably Alcohol Free (Sussex Stakes) and Lochsong (Stewards Cup & King George Stakes twice). Dual Group 2 winner See The Fire bids to make it third time lucky in the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday. At a lesser level, the same combination are responsible for THE DANCING PIRATE who lines up in the Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap on Friday (16:45). Bred at Smith’s Littleton Stud, he is a colt by Blackbeard out of their Group 3 winner Foxtrot Lady.

Sent off favourite on his debut at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting, he improved on that effort when a length and a half fourth in the Beverley Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes (5f : Good/Firm). Drawn widest of all in stall nine, he had the impressive York winner Big Cigar behind him on the Westwood. A length runner-up at Chester (6f : Good) last time, he showed plenty of speed before being worn down by the progressive Stardom Glory in the closing stages. The pair pulled five and a half lengths clear of the remainder and an opening mark of 84 may underestimate him.

In terms of the opposition, the top weight PERSIAN SPRING is feared, although Richard Hannon’s charge is also entered in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes twenty four hours earlier. A 100,000gns yearling, the Persian Force colt won at York’s Dante Festival before meeting trouble in running in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. His owners Jim & Fitri Hay are huge supporters of ‘Glorious’ Goodwood and he could be dangerous off 88. A fast run six furlongs will suit both horses discussed.