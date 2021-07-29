Glorious Goodwood news: Six-day entries for Thursday

Check out the six-day entries for Thursday at the Qatar Goodwood Festival including a star-studded line-up of ten in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

2.25 Unibet Richmond Stakes Group Two honours are up for grabs for the 15 juveniles entered in the Unibet Richmond Stakes. The six-furlong contest could see Richard Hannon’s Lusail and the Alan King-trained Asymmetric renew rivalry after being split by just a head when first and second in the July Stakes at Newmarket. Hannon has also entered Super Sprint winner Gubbass, as well as Armor and Secret Strength, while Richard Fahey is represented by Norfolk Stakes victor Perfect Power. Hadman (Joseph O’Brien) and Twilight Jet (Michael O’Callaghan) are the two Irish contenders.

3.00 John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes Third Realm and Youth Spirit, last seen running behind Adayar in the Cazoo Derby, could return to action in Thursday's Group Three John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes . They were taking winners of the CLingfield Derby Trial and Chester Vase respectively en-route to Epsom and finished fifth and eighth respectively in the Classic. Potential opponents include Charlie Appleby’s Bahrain Trophy scorer Yibir and Aidan O'Brien's Grand Prix de Paris runner-up Wordsworth.

3.35 Qatar Nassau Stakes James Fanshawe’s Breeders’ Cup winner Audarya is among 10 fillies and mares still in contention for the Group One Qatar Nassau Stakes. The five-year-old sprang to prominence last season, winning the Prix Jean Romanet before finishing third in the Prix de l’Opera. She then went to Keeneland, where she secured a famous victory in the Filly And Mare Turf, and recently proved all that ability remains fully intact when pushing Love all the way on her return to action in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.