Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer David O'Meara
Trainer David O'Meara

Goodwood Sunday: Lava Stream completes fine family double with Listed win

By Adam Morgan
19:53 · SUN June 09, 2024

Lava Stream may have been sent off at 14/1 for the Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies’ Stakes but trainer David O’Meara was not surprised to see his improving filly come out on top at Goodwood.

All the talk prior to the race was about the second appearance of William Haggas’ much-vaunted Sea Just In Time, but the 1/2 favourite disappointed in sixth behind the Daniel Tudhope-ridden winner, who came home strongly to edge out Kevin Ryan’s Bolsena by a neck.

It capped a fine weekend for owners Elwick Stud, who landed a valuable handicap at Haydock on Saturday with her half-brother Iron Lion, and the future looks bright for their daughter of Too Darn Hot, who has now won her last three.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“It was obviously a very good win for Elwick Stud, who bred both her and her brother, who won yesterday at Haydock,” said O’Meara.

“She is out of one of their very good mares and we suspected she would be good enough to get involved today, but it is great to see her win and it was a brilliant ride by Danny.

“It wasn’t totally unexpected and we thought she might be good enough. We’ll take our time with her and she will improve throughout the season. She is from a lovely staying pedigree, so she is bound to improve a bit.

“She’s won a Listed race today, so the next thing will be to get her in a Group Three, but I will speak to the owners and see what they want to do.”

The other Listed action on the card was the William Hill Tapster Stakes, where Charlie Appleby’s King Of Conquest denied Roger Varian a third-straight success in the 12-furlong event.

The 11/10 favourite was partnered by William Buick, who fresh from Grade One Manhattan Stakes success at Saratoga on board Measured Time, jetted to the Sussex track to guide the five-year-old to a two-and-three-quarter lengths victory over Varian’s Aimeric.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo