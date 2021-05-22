Goodwood Saturday review: Stormy success for Walker

A review of the best of the action from Goodwood on Saturday afternoon as newcomer Flotus made a striking impression while Stormy Antarctic won as well.

Stormy wins for Walker Ed Walker's STORMY ANTARCTIC was too good for a small field in the Listed MansionBet Beaten By A Head Festival Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday. The eight-year-old was winning over 10 furlongs for the first time but his pace for shorter distances proved a crucial weapon as he travelled best of all in a tactical affair. Al Zaraqaan was sent off favourite but was a major disappointment for William Haggas and it was left t Desert Encounter to give the winner most to do. However, Stormy Antarctic was well in control from some way out and he stretched clear to win by three and a quarter lengths under Richard Kingscote. 14:10 Goodwood | Full Result and free video replay 1st 4 Stormy Antarctic 10/3 Winning Trainer: E Walker | Winning Jockey: R Kingscote

Flotus a right Royal prospect

Flotus wins impressively at Goodwood

FLOTUS is the new 5/1 favourite for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook after an excellent debut victory in the MansionBet Bet 10 Get 20 EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The daughter of Starspangledbanner was well supported beforehand and she powered away from her rivals late on following a slow early gallop and she was well on top at the line, beating Prism by four and three quarter lengths. Her sire is no stranger to producing winning Royal Ascot juveniles after his The Wow Signal won the Coventry and Anthem Alexander won the Queen Mary and this filly looks a top prospect in her own right for Simon & Ed Crisford. 13:05 Goodwood | Full Result and free video replay 1st 4 Flotus (IRE) 7/4f

2nd 6 Prism (IRE) 7/2 Winning Trainer: S & E Crisford | Winning Jockey: S De Sousa

Flotus looks set for the Albany

Nuits knuckles down to deny Prince De Sousa soon doubled up when NUITS ST GEORGES edged out Prince Alex following a protracted battle in the MansionBet Watch And Bet Handicap. David Menuisier's horse enjoyed the soft conditions and he was too strong for the improving Prince Alex who lost very little in defeat. The pair pulled five and a half lengths clear of the rest and there was only a head between the first two at the line in the 1m6f contest. 13:40 Goodwood Full Result and free video replay 1st 6 Nuits St Georges (IRE) 4/1

2nd 7 Prince Alex 11/8f Winning Trainer: D Menuisier | Winning Jockey: S De Sousa