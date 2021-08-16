Goodwood Saturday review: Dancing King wins March Stakes

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Goodwood where Dancing King beat Nagano in the March Stakes.

King floors Nagano in March Stakes Joe Fanning gave Dancing King (10/3) a superb front-running ride to win the tote March Stakes. Mark Johnston's charge led the field into the final quarter-of-a-mile with 8/11 favourite Nagano, who had been off the bridle for some way, the only challenger. For a stride or two he looked like going past the leader but Dancing King had the necessary reserves to fend him off, scoring by a head with the pair ten lengths clear of the remainder.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 16/1 for the Cesarewitch at Newmarket.

Prestige joy for Ferguson Trainer James Ferguson enjoyed his biggest career success when Mise En Scene (7/1) ran down Daneh to win the tote Prestige Stakes. The runner-up looked to have the prize in safe-keeping when quickening to the front approaching the furlong marker. However Oisin Murphy had her in his sights aboard the winner who found a smart turn of foot to get to the front in the dying strides and score by a neck.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 8/1 (from 33s) for the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket. “It feels brilliant. We’ve always really liked her at home and to get her from Sheikh Fahad (al Thani) was a real honour given her pedigree,” said Ferguson. “She looks like she’ll make a really nice three/four-year-old but just came to hand ready for Haydock – and she was impressive there. That kept the dream alive for everyone at home and black type was then the route.

Mise En Scene gets on top in the Prestige Stakes

“I knew at home she’d taken a step forward for her first run and it was great to see her finish out. I’ll have to talk to the team – Sheikh Fahad, Oisin and David Redvers (racing manager) – before making a plan but the Fillies’ Mile looks an option. She’s obviously the best I’ve had.”

Fab four for Aratus 2/1 favourite Aratus made it four wins from five starts by landing the tote Quadpot Starts Here Handicap. To do so Clive Cox's charge had to fend off the customary late thrust of Escobar but crucially he took two lengths out of that rival a furlong out. He needed the cushion as the northern raider finished strongly but he was never getting there, going down by a neck.

Bay of plenty in opener Willoughby Bay (10/3) ran out a ready winner of the opening tote Placepot First Bet Of The Day EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes. Charlie Hills' charge was in front after two furlongs and was never in any danger from there, Kieren Shoemark sending her clear inside the distance. Bask In Glory was the closer but she was still two-and-a-half lengths adrift at the line.

