Goodwood Saturday review and replays

Celebration Mile delight for Angel Bleu team

Angel Bleu dug deep to win the Group Two William Hill Celebration Mile for Ralph Beckett and Hector Crouch.

The winner had the stands' rail for assistance in the closing stages and he knuckled down well to get to Knight (11/2) in the closing stages and win by a half-a-length.

Charyn made a big move from the rear of the field but weakened into third in the closing stages.

"I'm thrilled to bits. It didn't really happen for him at three and that rain this morning was very helpful for him. I think that's Hector's biggest race win and that's great for him," the winning trainer told ITV Racing.