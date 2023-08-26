Goodwood Saturday review and replays

A review of the big-race action from Goodwood on Saturday where Angel Bleu won the William Hill Celebration Mile.
Angel Bleu dug deep to win the Group Two William Hill Celebration Mile for Ralph Beckett and Hector Crouch.
The winner had the stands' rail for assistance in the closing stages and he knuckled down well to get to Knight (11/2) in the closing stages and win by a half-a-length.
Charyn made a big move from the rear of the field but weakened into third in the closing stages.
"I'm thrilled to bits. It didn't really happen for him at three and that rain this morning was very helpful for him. I think that's Hector's biggest race win and that's great for him," the winning trainer told ITV Racing.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
5/2 favourite Darnation stayed on strongly to win the William Hill Prestige Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood.
The morning rain that turned the ground soft suited Karl Burke’s charge who was an impressive winner in similar conditions at Thirsk last time.
This was tougher but the daughter of Too Darn Hot dug deep inside the final furlong and won, going away, by two lengths from Carla’s Way with Hard To Resist and Pretty Crystal close-up.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org