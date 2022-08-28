A review of Sunday's action at Goodwood where Double or Bubble landed the feature Group Three Weatherbys Stallion Book Supreme Stakes.

Double or Bubble delivered to perfection Double Or Bubble could be aimed at the Park Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday week after quickening up well on ground that was softer than ideal to secure the Group Three Weatherbys Stallion Book Supreme Stakes at Goodwood. The Chris Wall-trained Exceed And Excel mare needs to be played late and jockey Jack Mitchell timed her run to perfection in the seven-furlong contest to beat Misty Grey by a head. The 5-2 shot, who had run well in defeat in both the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot and the July Cup at Newmarket, stalked the pace set by Happy Power, but Mitchell got a good tow and once the split appeared, Double Or Bubble quickened up well to beat the 14-1 runner up.

Owned by Salah Fustock, Double Or Bubble has been campaigned superbly by Wall, picking up six wins and three runner-up efforts in 13 turf runs. She could step back into Group Two company over the same trip on the more conventional Town Moor track following this success. Wall told Racing TV: “I was tense. She looked all at sea coming round the bend on the ground. “Jack kept her well organised and kept her balanced and got a good run out of her. “It was a good effort, carrying a penalty of ground that was not ideal for her.” He added: “She is in the Champions Sprint (Ascot, October 15), so we might have a look at that, and she is in the Challenge Stakes (Newmarket, October 7) as well. These are two autumn targets to think about. “In the shorter term, we might consider running her in the Park Stakes at Doncaster (September 10), but it will depend on how she comes out of this race first.” Buick bags a treble William Buick edged another step closer to a maiden flat jockeys’ title with a sparkling treble, combining with trainer Andrew Balding for the first two. The 34-year-old struck with Ndaawi (8-13 favourite), who followed up a promising Newmarket debut run with success in the one-mile EBF Restricted Maiden, getting the better of Night Life by a head. The rider then partnered Fivethousandtoone (5-2) to a half-length success over Many A Star in the six-furlong William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap, giving the four-year-old a second career victory. His 140th winner of the campaign followed, as he guided the Roger Varian-trained Peripatatic (11-8 favourite) to a clear-cut five-and-a-half-length success in the three-runner City Of Chichester Fillies’ Handicap.

Cambridgeshire quotes for Savvy Victory Savvy Victory (13-2) was cut to 16-1 by Paddy Power for the Cambridgeshire after coming from last to first under David Probert to secure the 10-furlong handicap by two and three-quarter lengths. A change to hold-up tactics worked a treat for the Sean Woods-trained colt who had gone close at Doncaster over two furlongs further on his previous start.

Probert said: “He is a lovely horse to sit on and does everything smoothly and appreciated this softer ground. He has a bright future and is highly-regarded at home.” Borntobealeader bought for £21,000 after seller success The Amanda Perrett-trained Borntobealeader made light work of his five opponents – his job made easier when Zimmer walked out of the stalls and refused to go a yard further – when taking the 11-furlong William Hill Selling Stakes. Sean Levey’s mount (7-4) cruised to the front with two furlongs to race and scored by three and three-quarters of a length.

Levey said: “He’s definitely turned a corner and hopefully that will give him a bit of confidence, getting his head in front.” Gerry Supple bought Borntobealeader on behalf of trainer David Pipe for £21,000 in the subsequent auction.