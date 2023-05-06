Doyle and Mist make all

Roman Mist and Hollie Doyle made every yard of the running to secure Listed glory in the William Hill Conqueror Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood.

Having her first run for Archie Watson since being bought out of Tom Ward’s yard for 360,000 guineas by David Howden, Roman Mist (7-1) showed a determined attitude to fend off the persistent challenge of Zellie, who finished fourth in the 1000 Guineas last year, by a neck.

The eyecatcher of the race was Henry Candy’s Araminta, who only made a winning debut 15 days previously yet she flashed home for third, gaining valuable black type.

Doyle told Racing TV: “I’d ridden her before and she’s a very tough filly. She got an easy lead today. We didn’t know about the ground with it being heavy now and her coming back from a lay off. She probably got very tired at the furlong pole, but she dug deep for me. Zellie was a useful filly in France and probably liked the ground more than my filly. It’s a good training performance and lovely to be riding winners for Mr Howden again.”

The Richard Hughes-trained Candle Of Hope was bidding to give the King a winner on coronation day, but the 18-1 shot could finish only a tired fourth, with 7-4 favourite Potapova pulled up on heavy ground.