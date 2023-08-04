Goodwood Saturday preview: David Ord on the Coral Stewards' Cup

Seasoned sprinting gunslingers will line up 28-abreast at the top of the straight six furlongs course and see who can run down it fastest. It all sounds so simple.

But you only had to witness the draw ceremony on Thursday to realise it is anything but.

Trainers and their representatives crowded around the winners’ enclosure and when the sponsors’ David Stevens pulled their horse’s name out, host Nick Luck made it abundantly clear they had 60 seconds – and not a single one more – to give him a number.

Turftrax told them to go down the middle – and some did – but they all had a gameplan.

Charlie Hills has two big players in favourite Orazio and Tanmawwy, they came out early and the policy was even and low.

John Quinn was swiftly into action with Mr Wagyu and went middle, the Camacho team fancied the stands’ rail for Significantly. Kevin Ryan had two runners – he went 2 and 26. He’ll have three next year just to box off the middle too no doubt.