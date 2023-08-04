Goodwood Saturday preview: David Ord on the Coral Stewards' Cup

The curtain comes down on the artist formerly known as Glorious Goodwood with the big betting race of the week – the Coral Stewards’ Cup.
Seasoned sprinting gunslingers will line up 28-abreast at the top of the straight six furlongs course and see who can run down it fastest. It all sounds so simple.
But you only had to witness the draw ceremony on Thursday to realise it is anything but.
Trainers and their representatives crowded around the winners’ enclosure and when the sponsors’ David Stevens pulled their horse’s name out, host Nick Luck made it abundantly clear they had 60 seconds – and not a single one more – to give him a number.
Turftrax told them to go down the middle – and some did – but they all had a gameplan.
Charlie Hills has two big players in favourite Orazio and Tanmawwy, they came out early and the policy was even and low.
John Quinn was swiftly into action with Mr Wagyu and went middle, the Camacho team fancied the stands’ rail for Significantly. Kevin Ryan had two runners – he went 2 and 26. He’ll have three next year just to box off the middle too no doubt.
It wasn’t all plain sailing. Michael Shinners, representing Tim Easterby, as arranged called the trainer when Hyperfocus’ name came out. The handler missed the call and rang bang after the Luck 60 seconds shutters had slammed down. He was in two, like it or lump it.
These are pressured times. Chris and Martin Dixon seemed to be representing half the field at one stage and when their own horse, Aphelios, finally came out Martin, visibly fatigued, channelled his inner Len Goodman and roared out 'one'.
And that’s where the horse races from despite Chris’ shout of three that followed five seconds later.
It’s a game of inches in these sprint handicaps – even when it comes to the draw. As for what’s going to happen on the track…
Well, they’ll race in three groups, the ground will be as testing as it’s been all week following morning rain and Aleezdancer, back on his favoured racing surface for the first time since winning at Doncaster in the spring, thunders through to win the race on the far side.
Whether that’s good enough to win the race overall, though, is another matter entirely.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org