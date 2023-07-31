Goodwood preview: Martin Dixon on the Horse Watchers team

Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers looks forward to the team’s two runners at Goodwood this week.

Raasel has been in very good form and seems fresh and well. We're planning on running him twice at Goodwood, though obviously that can change. He's declared to run in a handicap on Tuesday and, all things being equal, we'd like to think he's got a very strong chance as he likes the track and he's on a mark that he should be very competitive off. Like in any sprint handicap you're going to need things in your favour – you need the draw not to work against you and a little bit of luck because a lot of these races are decided by those outside factors - but he's a horse who is in good form and ready to win when the cards drop right. He doesn't necessarily need to win, but if we're happy with how he runs and he comes out of it well and eats up he'll be declared to run again on Friday in the King George which he finished second in last year. He's a sprinter and he takes his racing well.

Rhoscolyn has been declared for the closing World Pool Handicap on Wednesday. Oisin Murphy is booked and he has been drawn four. It was great to see him back and looking like his old self with how he went through the race when second at Beverley recently. He was probably a bit unfortunate not to get slightly closer there. He's got a very good record at the track as he was placed in the Golden Mile at this meeting two years ago from a much higher rating. Last year he ran a blinder from a bad draw. With a bit of luck I'd like to think he'll be right in the mix in this. It's a big draw-bias track when you get big fields. Invariably you want horses that race in prominent positions because in big fields you find that the hold-up horses are reliant on luck in running and you get a lot of horses who find trouble and can't peg back those who get away on the front end. Low draws and prominent-racers are the ones to focus on, particularly when it's not extreme ground conditions.

Other Goodwood thoughts Away from our horses at Goodwood, Isaac Shelby has been declared for the Lennox on Tuesday and I think he'll run a big race. If they get plenty of rain, I think he's a horse who is still open to improvement over seven furlongs on soft ground. Obviously, he won the Greenham under those conditions and is a tough, consistent horse who hasn't had that many opportunities under conditions that might prove to be his optimum. Mick Appleby is going to have quite a busy week at Goodwood and his flagship horse is going to be Big Evs in the Molecomb Stakes on Wednesday. They'll be hoping the ground doesn't get too soft for him but I know Mick's always thought the world of him and he looked like a lightning fast two-year-old in the Windsor Castle. I think he'll take a lot of stopping, and I know that Mick thinks he'll take a lot of stopping if he gets ground that isn't too soft.

Looking back Starshiba is in the seven-furlong handicap at Goodwood but I'd imagine the ground will be too soft for him. We were delighted to see him win at Newcastle on Saturday as he'd had the fall at Chester and there’s an element of doubt as to how they'll react to that. Credit to Dave [O'Meara] as he'd seen the signs there that he was ready to go again, and was happy with him, and it was pretty much a career-best performance. We were happy with how he tanked through the race and stuck his head down when he needed to. There's a Racing League race at Newcastle in late-August which would make sense to go for. We're also likely to run him at Haydock on August 12 in a qualifier for the London Mile final, and he can run at Haydock on the turf off a lower rating. He'll probably do all three races if Dave is happy with him. We won the London Mile with Kasbaan and Baldomero was second in it last year - that race is also a possible for Mobashr.