Goodwood preview: Highfield Princess re-routed to King George Qatar Stakes

Highfield Princess will head for the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood after her two valiant efforts in defeat at Royal Ascot.
While the Goodwood race is only a Group Two, it is worth £170,000 to the winner and she will not have to carry a Group One penalty.
Quinn had considered the July Cup, but decided to keep her to five furlongs for the rest of the season, which means she will not be defending her Prix Maurice de Gheest title in Deauville which she won last season.
“We decided against the July Cup and she’s going to go to Goodwood,” said Quinn. “That’s a slight change in plan, but we’re going down the sprinting five-furlong route, that’s our thinking. We thought, like last year, we’d give her a bit of a break now, a bit of a midsummer break and then head to Goodwood. She doesn’t have a Group One penalty which is handy. After Goodwood, we’ll then look at two of the races she won last year (Nunthorpe Stakes at York and Flying Five at the Curragh).”
