Goodwood next on the agenda for rejuvenated Enfjaar

Roger Varian’s charge lost his way after winning the first two starts of his career, but a gelding operation conducted over the winter appears to have had the desired effect.

After making a successful reappearance at Chelmsford last month, the four-year-old plundered one of the most fiercely competitive handicaps of the season on the Knavesmire and connections are targeting further riches in that sphere before a potential rise in class later in the year.

“He's on his way back physically and more importantly mentally – he's a much happier horse in himself," said Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell.

“He’s absolutely going the right way, so we’ve got to see where we go from here.

“Roger was talking in the immediate aftermath of a mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Goodwood, I think it’s on the opening day, and then if all goes well there, we can work our way up into Pattern class."