Glorious Goodwood news: Wonderful Tonight set to run

By Nick Robson
14:32 · SAT July 24, 2021

David Menuisier will look towards Goodwood with Wonderful Tonight after ruling her out of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

The four-year-old, winner of the Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal meeting on her reappearance last month, needed rain in Berkshire to take her place in Saturday’s Group One line up.

However, the forecast showers did not arrive in time – leaving Menuisier with no option but to skip the event with his stable star.

She is entered in the Group Two Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood next weekend, and Menuisier will be eager to run in the 14-furlong heat if the ground is suitable.

He said: “When you train a soft-ground horse you always need a bit of luck, with races in the middle of the summer. She’s the filly of a lifetime with big targets in the autumn, so we’ve got to do right by her. We’d like to give Goodwood a go, and she’s entered in the Lillie Langtry Stakes, so could run there.”

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

