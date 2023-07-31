Goodwood Friday: What the trainers say

Barry Mahon, European racing manager - Nostrum: “We’re all looking forward to it, he’s in good shape and Sir Michael (Stoute) is happy with him. Of course we gave it (Sussex Stakes) consideration, but Michael rightly pointed out and the owners agreed, why go from second gear to fifth? Let’s go through the gears, we’re looking at longevity and we don’t want to kill the horse off with one run.

"We’ll bring him along gradually and there’s plenty of Group Ones later in the season. We’re all thinking about stallions and commerciality, but it didn’t do him (Baaeed) any harm. He got to where he needed to get and if we can get there, we’ll be happy. It’s a good, solid Group Three, hopefully it’s another stepping-stone and it will be nice to see him back on the track. Ground-wise I don’t think we’re too concerned – a bit of cut in the ground will be fine for him.”

Harry Eustace - Docklands: “He won the biggest handicap for the owners this year and this will teach us a lot about him from their point of view and his targets down in Australia, whenever they may be. He won on soft ground at Ascot in May and good to firm at the Royal meeting. It’s a big positive that, I don’t have to worry about it frankly.”

Ed Crisford - Knight: “He is gelded now after France. He has had some time off and has been doing really well since then. We have done a lot of stalls work with him and we hope that on Friday he can take everything in his stride and run a decent race. It is a bit of a comeback mission. We need to see him run before making a proper judgement on what we do next with him.

"It is going to be a case of seeing how he reacts. We have done a lot of work with him at home. Hopefully that will pay off and hopefully he can run a decent race. There are plenty of targets throughout the summer and into the autumn.”