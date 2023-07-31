Goodwood Friday: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Friday's big-race action at Goodwood.
Barry Mahon, European racing manager - Nostrum: “We’re all looking forward to it, he’s in good shape and Sir Michael (Stoute) is happy with him. Of course we gave it (Sussex Stakes) consideration, but Michael rightly pointed out and the owners agreed, why go from second gear to fifth? Let’s go through the gears, we’re looking at longevity and we don’t want to kill the horse off with one run.
"We’ll bring him along gradually and there’s plenty of Group Ones later in the season. We’re all thinking about stallions and commerciality, but it didn’t do him (Baaeed) any harm. He got to where he needed to get and if we can get there, we’ll be happy. It’s a good, solid Group Three, hopefully it’s another stepping-stone and it will be nice to see him back on the track. Ground-wise I don’t think we’re too concerned – a bit of cut in the ground will be fine for him.”
Harry Eustace - Docklands: “He won the biggest handicap for the owners this year and this will teach us a lot about him from their point of view and his targets down in Australia, whenever they may be. He won on soft ground at Ascot in May and good to firm at the Royal meeting. It’s a big positive that, I don’t have to worry about it frankly.”
Ed Crisford - Knight: “He is gelded now after France. He has had some time off and has been doing really well since then. We have done a lot of stalls work with him and we hope that on Friday he can take everything in his stride and run a decent race. It is a bit of a comeback mission. We need to see him run before making a proper judgement on what we do next with him.
"It is going to be a case of seeing how he reacts. We have done a lot of work with him at home. Hopefully that will pay off and hopefully he can run a decent race. There are plenty of targets throughout the summer and into the autumn.”
John Quinn - Highfield Princess: “We’re happy with her. Who knows what the ground will be like on Friday, but the ground will be fine – she has won on soft ground before. She is in good form and we’re very hopeful. I’m not worried about the draw – it is other horses I worry about! You wouldn’t know where they’ll be racing come Friday, but straight line, she’ll be fine.”
Karl Burke - Silky Wilkie & White Lavender: “It is a bit of a punt with Silky Wilkie. He has done nothing but surprise us and impress us all the way through his career, really. We never expected him to get to these heights, but he deserves his chance now in these black type races. It is certainly a big step up for him, but he won’t mind the ground, he’ll like the track and with the ground being so soft, it might not suit some of the others.
"The draw in stall seven is good. White Lavender is obviously a high-class sprinter and she’s proven herself in the Abbaye. She disappointed herself in Ireland, but she ended up making the running, which wasn’t the plan with her – she has to have a bit of cover and come late. Maybe I sent her to Ireland a bit too fresh and she took off with Chris Hayes, and she never finishes her races when she runs like that. You can put a line through that run. She seems in good form and she’ll love the ground.”
Ed Walker - Makarova: “I’m actually super-excited about this race – she is bouncing. Since dropping back to five (furlongs) she has improved. She is really learning to be a five-furlong sprinter now. Last time she really jumped and travelled, where in her previous couple of runs over five, she had slightly been outpaced. Prior to Sandown, I would have been a bit worried that this race might have had a bit too much early speed for her, but I think she showed at Sandown she’s got bags of boot. She won’t mind the ground at all, but drawn in four isn’t great. That won’t help. It is not ideal.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org