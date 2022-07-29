Latest news from this afternoon's meeting at Goodwood where Khaadem won the King George Qatar Stakes.

Hills crowned Goodwood King again Khaadem (8/1) gave Charlie Hills a fifth win in the last six runnings of the King George Qatar Stakes. Following in the hoofprints of illustrious former stablemate Battaash, he was in front a furlong out under Ryan Moore and that proved crucial. For 3/1 favourite Raasel made relentless late headway and closed him down all the way to the line but was still a neck adrift where it matters. Caturra (22/1) rewarded each-way support for Value Bet followers in third.

Hills was able to give a far happier debrief than the one that followed an unfortunate incident at Royal Ascot. He said: “In the King’s Stand he obviously came out (of the stalls) without a jockey, he lost his hind end and Jamie (Spener) wasn’t on him properly and he made up some serious ground even without a jockey to finish next to Nature Strip. “It’s always been the plan to come here, we thought the track would suit him as he’s been here before in the Stewards’ Cup. He’s getting faster with age and today he was so relaxed, which isn’t like him. I said to Ryan that he was held up when he won the Stewards’ Cup so ride him as you want, he’s won a couple of times making all but he doesn’t have to be ridden that way. “He gave him a peach of a ride, when the race unfolded he came down the far rail but that opened it up. He likes a bit of space in his races and he’s a good horse, he’s a very good horse with a lot of speed.

Khaadem holds off Raasel at Goodwood

“Ryan was very positive when he got off, that’s where we have to look now (Group Ones), whether it’s the Nunthorpe or wherever it is, we’ll look at those races and if the ground is fast that will give him the best chance of winning. “He’s growing up and sprinters take time, he had a fantastic three-year-old season and it didn’t quite work for him as a four-year-old. He’s just starting to put his races together which is really encouraging. He could keep going next year and the year after if we don’t be greedy and keep him happy.” Raasel's trainer Mick Appleby added: “The ground may be overwatered for him and he likes a quicker surface. He has a run a blinder and the winner Khaadem is a very good horse, so we’re not disappointed at all. “He’s a really nice horse and he’s definitely a Group Two horse. I’d imagine the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five now.” Golden Mile glory for Orbaan Orbaan (20/1) led home a David O'Meara one-two in the Coral Golden Mile. Drawn in two, the Jason Watson-ridden winner made stealthy headway down the inside of the track and enjoyed a dream run through, hitting the front a furlong out and bounding three-and-a-quarter lengths clear of stablemate Blue For You (15/2). Revich (66/1), Ouzo (20/1) and Lawful Command (9/1) filled the minor placings but this was a one-horse contest in the closing stages.

Victory for Orbaan cements a growing relationship between O’Meara and Watson, who was once champion apprentice. “I haven’t won at Glorious Goodwood since I was an apprentice (Gifted Master, Stewards’ Cup),” said Watson “It’s a hard track to ride and a tough place to have winners. I’m very grateful to Dave and the team who have been very supportive to me the last 12 months and I’m just pleased I’m back on the big stage a little bit.” O’Meara – who could now target his charge at York’s Ebor meeting – said: “Everybody knows this race is so draw dependent. It’s been a long time since he last won, he last won like a Group horse in a handicap, but he hasn’t won since. He got a lovely run round, Jason thought the race would suit him – this horse travels, but he doesn’t breeze great and wears the tongue tie. “If he’s under pressure for a long time he doesn’t sustain it, he travelled behind with plenty of cover and it was the type of race that would suit him.” Marquand and Rocchigiani strike for Germany Rocchigiani gave Germany a winner at one of Britain’s biggest festivals with a smart display in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes. Arc winner Torquator Tasso put up a bold bid in the King George recently to finish second, and German race fans were able to cheer home an 11-2 winner with the three-year-old guided to victory by Tom Marquand. It was far from a surprise, however, as he had given Maljoom a fright in the German Guineas and then finished a fair fifth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. The field ignored the Norwegian runner Hotline Bling who set rapid early fractions, but he had run his race with a furlong left to travel and Rocchigiani burst through to challenge.

Stan Moore’s 40/1 chance The Wizard Of Eye put in his bid on the rail and Sonny Liston, despite sweating profusely beforehand, also came with a run. But it was Peter Schiergen, who has tasted plenty of success with the likes of King George and Arc heroine Danedream in the past, who was left to celebrate his first winner at the Sussex track. Connections of Hotline Bling lodged an objection as the winner crossed him when he was weakening but the interference happened a long way from home. Schiergen said: “The best horse won and Tom said the leader had lost the fight. He’s a nice horse and his form in Germany is very good. We were attracted to the 1600 metres and of course in coming to race at Goodwood. He’s my first winner here, from not many runners. We have some nice horses and we might bring this horse back to England for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.” Schiergen can also look forward to his German Derby winner Sammarco being in Group One action in Munich on Sunday. He added: “Sammarco is in good form for Munich on Sunday. He is my flagship horse and could stretch out to further than 2000 metres later in the year.”

Rocchigiani strikes for Germany

Lavelle strikes with Milliner Emma Lavelle saddled a rare Flat runner at Glorious Goodwood and came away victorious as Master Milliner held off his pursuers in the Coral Goodwood Handicap over the marathon trip of an extended two and a half miles. Lavelle, a prominent National Hunt trainer best known for her handling of star staying hurdler Paisley Park, was having just her 11th runner on the level this season. Crucially, though, she was having her third winner – and the second provided by this six-year-old. Sean Levey made a bold bid for home some way out on Master Milliner (14-1) and that proved a wise move as the well-backed Super Superjack was closing with every stride, but having been checked in his run he just ran out of time and failed by three-quarters of a length.

