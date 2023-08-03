Goodwood Friday preview: David Ord on a big day for sprint star Highfield Princess

Her golden run in 2022 was one of the feel-good stories of recent years, the daughter of Night Of Thunder storming to three successive Group One wins in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Coolmore Nunthorpe and the Flying Five at the Curragh.

Highfield Princess won’t be threatening the course record this afternoon. In her case this is all about winning.

For the horses it’s a track that lends itself to the spectacular. Remember the pictures of Battaash and Jim Crowley standing in front of the clock after stopping it at 55.62 seconds in the 2020 King George Stakes? He posted a fastest speed of 48.63mph that day. It was lightning.

From humble beginnings - her first win was at Ayr in September 2020 from a mark of 58 - she blossomed into Europe’s fastest racehorse. They couldn’t lay a glove on her last summer.

2023 has been a tale of near misses in the Duke of York, King’s Stand and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. 223 are the form figures she’s posted, but now we need a 1.

She’s nine pounds clear of closest rival (recent Sandown winner) Equality on Timeform ratings and one of the many beauties about John Quinn’s charge is that all ground comes alike to her.

Jason Hart will look to jump and run, catch me if you can, and if she’s anywhere near her peak they simply won’t.

There are no obvious signs that her powers are in significant decline either, a 134+ Timeform performance figure in the King’s Stand only four pounds below her best of the previous season.

But when a superstar drops down in grade, for a confidence-booster, it doesn’t always follow the anticipated script. She’s in calmer waters for now but team Quinn will be looking to go deep again straight off the back of it.

Wednesday’s driving rain has left its mark. Two drying days have turned the racing surface tacky. It’s the sort of ground no horse really wants, and on which few are at their very best.

Highfield Princess doesn’t need to be – just good enough to win.

“We’re looking forward to it. She ran two very good races at Royal Ascot and we purposefully gave her a mid-season break. She’s in very good form, has form on all sorts of ground and we’re looking forward to running her,” Quinn said as the sunshine returned to Goodwood on Thursday.

“She has no penalty on Friday but she’s a six-year-old mare taking on the young bucks. She's run creditably against them so far and while it looks a slightly easier race, there’s no such thing as an easy Group Two. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season with her. I hope she acquits herself well on Friday, which I think she will, then we roll onto York."

Not for the first time in the last 12 months, all eyes are definitely on Highfield Princess.