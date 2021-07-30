Goodwood news: Friday declarations

12 rivals for Battaash

Battaash will face 12 rivals as he bids for a fifth successive win in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

Charlie Hills’ speedster was only fourth when trying to defend his King’s Stand title at Royal Ascot last month – but that was his first outing of the season after a setback delayed his return. He is unbeaten at Goodwood, and reserves his best for the Sussex downs.

Glass Slippers was second to Battaash 12 months ago, and Kevin Ryan’s mare makes her seasonal reappearance in Friday’s Group Two. She went on to win the Flying Five at the Curragh, finish second in the Prix de l’Abbaye and then win at the Breeders’ Cup in what was a fantastic season last year.

Archie Watson’s Dragon Symbol was first over the line in the Commonwealth Cup only to lose it in the stewards’ room, and then ran another fine race to be second in the July Cup to Starman. He drops down to five furlongs for the first time since winning at Hamilton in May.

Tim Easterby relies on Art Power rather than Winter Power, in a rather surprising move, while John Quinn runs both Liberty Beach and Keep Busy. The three-year-old filly Suesa makes the journey from France, with Aricebo representing Robert Cowell.