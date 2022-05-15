The 120,000 guineas yearling has entries for both Epsom and the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, but Herbert is in no doubt about which race is the prime target provided he comes through his next assignment with flying colours.

The New Approach colt was an eyecatching third on his debut at Newbury at the latter end of the 2021 season and created a taking impression on his reappearance when bolting up by eight-and-a-half lengths in a Newcastle novice event in April.

“It has always been the likely plan (Goodwood), we had him in the Lingfield Derby Trial, but that would have been quite a quick turnaround. William (Haggas) was always keen to give him a nice gap between Newcastle and Goodwood and then Goodwood will tell us a lot more,” said Herbert.

“Look, we all know how far it is from winning a novice at Newcastle to lining up in a Derby, but he’s a very talented horse from what William has seen at home and Tom Marquand thinks very highly of the horse.

“So let’s see what see what happens at Goodwood and at the moment, if he was to win and win well, the plan would be to go for the Derby. I think he’s a really exciting colt, but it’s just one step at a time.”

Lysander is a best price of 50/1 for the premier Classic.