Goodwood Tuesday review: Big Ralph Beckett double

Trainer Ralph Beckett and owner Marc Chan completed a big Group Two double at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with Kinross and Angel Bleu. Lennox glory for Kinross Kinross (6/1) ran out a brave winner of the Unibet Lennox Stakes under Rossa Ryan. The four-year-old had Classic aspiraitons at the start of last season and while they came to nothing he was back to winning ways at Haydock last time. This marked a step up in class and he handled it well, going to the front inside the distance and fending off the challenges of 2/1 favourite Creative Force and Happy Power (16/1) by a neck and a head. The winner rider said: "That was brilliant and it's all thanks to Mr Beckett and his staff. They're the ones that deserve it and I was very happy to see the rain for this lad. He's very hard to beat on soft ground. He has a tremendous turn of foot and I was still on the bridle a furlong out, I just needed the splits and luckily enough they came."

Angel delight for Dettori Angel Bleu claimed the scalp of Berkshire Shadow in the Unibet Vintage Stakes. Ralph Beckett's charge was reversing Royal Ascot form with the runner-up who had him back in 13th when winning the Coventry Stakes. That was on very different ground though and Andrew Balding's charge ran a huge race in second under his penalty but could never quite get to Frankie Dettori and Angel Bleu.

That partnership were backing up quickly after finishing second at Ascot on Saturday and the only scare came when veering left and bumping rivals a furlong out. Straightened out, the son of Dark Angel ran on strongly to win by three-quarters-of-a-length. "We ran him on Saturday and I told Ralph to give him a break but he said no he's too fresh, we're running again on Tuesday! The ground made all the difference and he got the job done," Dettori said. Betfair and Paddy Power gave Angel Bleu a 50/1 quote for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas.

Migration proves up for the Cup David Menuisier’s Migration was a ready winner of the Unibet “You’re On” Chesterfield Cup Handicap after throwing down a late challenge. The five-year-old made light of the heavy ground and built on a promising seasonal debut to strike as 2/1 favourite under William Buick. Leaving the stalls slowly and racing at the rear of the field for much of the contest, the gelding remained on the far rail as a small group broke off in search of better ground on the stands side and cut through his rivals to gain the lead with half a furlong remaining. Driven out under Buick, the bay was an eventual two-length winner over Ed Walker’s Caradoc in second and Roger Fell’s Cockalorum a further length and three-quarters behind in third.

