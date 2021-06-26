Goodwood Cup on the agenda for Trueshan

Having been taken out of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot due to unsuitable ground conditions, the high-class stayer instead carried top-weight in the feature race of the season at Gosforth Park.

While favourite-backers were ultimately out of luck, Trueshan was not disgraced in finishing sixth – and King is keeping his fingers crossed for some ease in the ground to allow him to take on the likes of Subjectivist and Stradivarius on the Sussex Downs.

“I was happy with the run. He was beaten less than four lengths and has been absolutely fine since,” said the Barbury Castle handler.

“He’ll have a quiet week and then we’ll train him for Goodwood and see what the ground is like.

“We were very keen to get a run into him and we can leave him alone now for a week or 10 days. You can’t keep these horses bubbling away and that’s why we ran him. I thought he ran very well really.

“If the ground wasn’t suitable at Goodwood then there’s the Lonsdale Cup at York, I suppose, and he’s in the Irish St Leger, but that’s not until later on (September).

“We’ll go one race at a time and just see what the weather does.”

