Goodwood Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Sporting Life and Timeform team

The Timeform and Sporting Life racing experts combine to provide their best bets for Goodwood throughout the week.

TRONADOR 1.50 Goodwood (Billy Nash)

I wouldn’t normally entertain backing one that is out of the handicap but I’m willing to make an exception in the case of TRONADOR. Gordon Elliott’s charge has returned in good heart this year, winning a 17f handicap at Limerick in June – form that was given a timely boost when the runner-up that day, Youcrackmeup, won at Galway on Monday – before finishing a good third over hurdles last time. Tronador is a dour stayer so I’m expecting some improvement now that he gets to tackle a marathon trip on the level for the first time and his jumps form would suggest that even this inflated mark of 79 shouldn’t prove beyond him. The booking of Joe Fanning is a positive and Tronador looks to have solid each-way claims at the very least.

AWAAL - 3.00 Goodwood (Kieran Clark) If he’s not already, AWAAL is in danger of becoming my cliff horse of the season but there’s plenty to like about his claims once again in the Golden Mile. He shaped best in bad ground on his reappearance in the Lincoln and quickly but a blip in France behind him with cracking efforts when third both the Royal Hunt Cup and Bunbury Cup. The form of the latter may have taken a few knocks since but he fared best of those ridden prominently and certainly went through it like still on a good mark. The return to a mile should suit, as should the track taking into account his strong-travelling nature and, with Harry Davies claiming a valuable three pound off his back, he’s a bet at a double-figure price.

BLUE FOR YOU – 3.00 Goodwood (Greg Spink)

David O’Meara fires 6 darts at what looks an ultra-competitive Golden Mile Handicap and last year’s 1-2 Orbaan and BLUE FOR YOU again go head-to-head. Preference this time is for the latter, who was 9 lb lower in the weights last year (and encountered little luck in-running that day) but arrives on the back of a career-best effort when running out a commanding 3 length winner at York last month, something that was forewarned by the market having been sent off a narrow second favourite. He’s proven on soft ground and with last year’s winning jockey Jason Watson jumping ship, this 5-y-o look sure to make a bold bid under a 3 lb penalty provided he can avoid any traffic problems.

FLAG OF ST GEORGE – 4.45 Goodwood (David Ord)

Out of his depth in the Coventry at Royal Ascot two starts ago, FLAG OF ST GEORGE was firmly back on track when second on his handicap debut at Windsor last time and looks ready to return to winning ways. He’s proven on soft ground and went down all guns blazing to Matters Most in a good tussle at the Berkshire track. He’s able to race from an unchanged mark and won’t be far off the pace in a race where it’s likely to pay to sit handy. CALL GLORY - 4.45 Goodwood (Matt Brocklebank)

A strong pace looks all but guaranteed here which should suit CALL GLORY who ran better than the bare form suggests on his stable debut in last month’s Weatherbys Super Sprint. Picked up from Jack Channon after easily winning a seller here the previous month, the son of Soldier’s Call was sent off 80/1 for the big sales race at Newbury but was only beaten six and a quarter-lengths despite being briefly impeded by the runaway winner Relief Rally. The form of that race has taken one or two knocks already this week but the winner looks exceptional and Call Glory will find things far more palatable now sent handicapping off a mark of 74. His ability to handle the track is proven and he clearly doesn’t mind some ease underfoot either (even though it was quick for his win), while his sire has already had a bunch of six-furlong winners so there’s every reason to believe – backed up by the way that he shaped at Newbury – that the move up in trip will spark further improvement. MASO BASTIE - 5.20 Goodwood (Graeme North)

MASO BASTIE looks on a good mark in the finale at Goodwood and despite the presence of several progressive rivals, some of whom are unexposed at the trip, he can get back to winning ways after finishing only third at Newcastle last time. That race is a throwout given how it was run – the eventual winner got away with a steady pace and was then the first over to the favoured stand rail in the straight – and Maso Bastie never got into it widest of all, but he’d won his previous two races including one at Nottingham on heavy ground in which he didn’t do a tap in front but then rallied after being headed to win a shade cosily. That form looks strong and he’s well worth another chance to show a mile and a half will be his ideal trip. BALANCE PLAY – 5.20 Goodwood (Ben Linfoot)