Goodwood & Galway Thursday: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Thursday's big-race action at Goodwood and Galway.

6.40 - Tote Galway Plate Shark Hanlon - Hewick: "Hopefully the ground will dry up a bit – we need to get the ground a bit drier. He’s in great form and everything, but he doesn’t want very soft ground. There’s nothing we can do about it, only wait and see. In fairness the two-mile-six might be on the short side for the horse and a bit of cut in the ground might be a help to us, but you’re always afraid when it gets very soft. I couldn’t have the horse any better, but if they end up with heavy in the ground I couldn’t run him. Hopefully it won’t get to that.” Gavin Cromwell - Final Orders: “He’s in great shape and I’m delighted with him. I would love if the ground was a little bit better, hopefully it won’t be too bad. We’re happy he’s in great nick and if he can get a bit of luck in running, hopefully he’ll be involved.” Barry Connell - Enniskerry: “The big problem is the ground – if it comes up soft he won’t run. It’s unfortunate because he’s in the form of his life, he has a lovely racing weight (10st 7lb) and if it was good ground we’d be very optimistic about his chances. We have him in another race on Friday, so that’s an alternative if we don’t get to run on Wednesday. He won his beginners’ chase there last year, so we know he likes the track and he’s a second-season novice who is unexposed, so he ticks a lot of boxes.”

Thursday 2.25 Markel Richmond Stakes Clive Cox - Jasour: “It was nice to see him settle behind the pace and finish off in a race of that level, and to win as nicely as he did. We rate him highly. We had him entered in the Gimcrack before he ran at Newmarket and was our only entry in the race, so that tells you. It was not as if it was unexpected, but it is always nice to confirm what you hope and believe. We are hopeful that he’ll go well.” Freddie Meade - Sketch: “He seems to have come out of it really well. Obviously it is quite a quick turnaround, but he was a true professional at Newbury. In the winner’s enclosure he seemed to take it all in his stride. It looks a tough renewal, but I think he showed he’s entitled to be there and he is a big, strong horse and it is not all about this season. He is a really nice horse who we think a lot of and we are hoping to go there with a live chance. Not many can do what he did first time out and the sectional times were good if you compare them to the Hackwood.” Ed Crisford - Vandeek: “He looked a bit inexperienced at Nottingham and just fell out the stalls, but with the ground the way it is – it was soft when he won there – it will help. He seems to have come on for that mentally for the last few weeks, so we thought we’d take a chance. If he can take a step forward from his maiden win, we’ll be pleased. He is one for the future and it is not all about this.”

3.00 John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes Aidan O’Brien - Espionage: “He’s only had the one run this year and nearly won a Group One in France last year. He’s progressing, he’s coming on. That was his first run at Roscommon this season and we think he’ll progress as the year goes on.” Ed Crisford - Chesspiece: “He won nicely in a Listed race at Hamilton and he’s come out of it very well. We know he likes softer conditions and with all the rain, we thought it was a good option to run him. He is doing extremely well and I’m sure he will be very competitive. It looks a strong race for the class and if he can take another step forward, he’ll be right in the mix.” 3.35 Qatar Nassau Stakes Christoper Head - Blue Rose Cen: “Everything is all right – all lights are green. She has had a brilliant preparation and we are very happy with her, and we can’t wait to get to Goodwood races. She is a wonderful filly, the filly of my life for now, and I’m really happy to have the luck to train her. It has been a tremendous season with her and we can’t wait to see what she is capable of doing at the Goodwood track. It has been a very nice run and I think it is a very tactical racetrack and a very interesting one. "I can’t wait to get into it, because there is such a good atmosphere at the races in the UK and it is really a unique feeling when you run a horse there. The ground should not be any issue for her. She has already encountered various tracks and there is no problem at any of them. We will need to see her run, but there is a project about seeing what she is capable of doing in a staying capacity, such as the Vermeille, just to see if she is capable of going further. We don’t have the limit of the filly now – she looks like she can do everything! For now, she has the benefit of choice."